Musk deixa Pequim depois de obter aprovação sobre segurança de dados para Tesla

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Elon Musk attends "A Brief History Of The Future" New York Screening at The Celeste Bartos Theater at Museum of Modern Art on April 02, 2024 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) - (crédito: Getty Images via AFP)