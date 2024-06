Democratas apoiam Biden após mau desempenho em debate

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 28: U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, with "VOTE" printed on her dress, gesture to supporters at a post-debate campaign rally on June 28, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Last night President Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. Allison Joyce/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) - (crédito: Getty Images via AFP)