Reino Unido segue em 'alerta' por protestos violentos da extrema direita

Anti immigration protestors attend a protest opposing a "unity over division" pro immigration demonstration in Belfast Northern Ireland on August 9, 2024. In Northern Ireland, a number of Belfast businesses and libraries announced plans to close early on August 9, 2024 after more disorder is expected overnight and further planned protests. A "significant visible policing operation" will be in place ahead of anti-immigration protests and counter-protests planned in Belfast's city centre. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) - (crédito: Paul Faith / AFP)