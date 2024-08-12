Incêndios fazem governo da Grécia ordenar evacuação de áreas no país

Novas atualizações do Centro de Operações do Corpo de Bombeiros da Grécia, emitidas nesta segunda-feira (12/8), apontam para perigo de novos incêndios pelos próximos dias. Em comunicado à imprensa, o chefe dos bombeiros, Vasilios Vathrakoyiannis, afirmou que parte dos focos de incêndio foram contidos, mas que as chamas estão espalhadas por várias regiões. O comunicado ressalta ainda que as “condições para início de incêndios continuam perigosas não só para amanhã, terça-feira, mas também para os próximos dias”.

Um aviso do serviço de Proteção Civil orienta que as pessoas nas regiões de Vranas e Maratona evacuem os locais. “As forças terrestres permanecem fortes. Agora não temos frente de fogo, mas sim muitos focos ativos, principalmente na área mais ampla do Monte Penteli e do Lago Maratona”, declarou o porta-voz. O comunicado aponta ainda que houve a denúncia de um desaparecimento na região.

Mais cedo, o governo grego pediu o auxílio dos países vizinhos por meio do Mecanismo Europeu de Proteção Civil (MPCU). Até o momento, ofereceram suporte: França, Itália, República Tcheca, Sérvia, Romênia e Turquia.

O incêndio eclodiu no domingo (11/8) em Varnava, vila que fica próxima a Atenas e se espalhou pelo nordeste de Ática, região que engloba a capital grega. A situação da Grécia é agravada devido à onda de calor enfrentada no país, com o registro do verão mais quente da história grega registrado neste ano.

















