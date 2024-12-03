Presidente da Coreia do Sul decreta lei marcial; população protesta

O presidente da Coreia do Sul, Yoon Suk Yeol, fez um discurso ao vivo para todo o país: "Para salvaguardar uma Coreia do Sul liberal das ameaças representadas pelas forças comunistas da Coreia do Norte e eliminar elementos antiestado...Eu declaro lei marcial de emergência" - (crédito: Anthony Wallace/AFP)
O presidente da Coreia do Sul, Yoon Suk Yeol, impôs lei marcial de emergência nesta terça-feira (3/12) para proteger o país de "forças comunistas". O parlamento do país está fechado e atividades políticas proibidas até segunda ordem.
Police stand guard in front of the main gate of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 3, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)
People gather in front of the main gate of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 4, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)
People gather in front of the main gate of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 4, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)
Soldiers try to enter the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, accusing the opposition of being "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) / - South Korea OUT / NO ARCHIVES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE
A man looks out from behind a police line outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
A man looks out from behind a police line outside the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
People gather in front of the main gate of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 4, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)
People gather in front of the main gate of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 4, 2024, after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, saying the step was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE / AFP)
Soldiers try to enter the National Assembly in Seoul on December 4, 2024, after South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. South Koreas President Yoon Suk Yeol on December 3 declared emergency martial law, accusing the opposition of being "anti-state forces intent on overthrowing the regime" amid parliamentary wrangling over a budget bill. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) / - South Korea OUT / NO ARCHIVES - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE
População toma as ruas da Coreia do Sul, após a decretação de lei marcial pelo presidente
Um homem observa o presidente da Coreia do Sul, Yoon Suk Yeol, falar durante um noticiário transmitido pela televisão em uma estação de trem em Seul em 3 de dezembro de 2024, depois que ele declarou lei marcial de emergência, dizendo que a medida era necessária para proteger o país de "forças comunistas" em meio a disputas parlamentares sobre um projeto de lei orçamentária. "Para salvaguardar uma Coreia do Sul liberal das ameaças representadas pelas forças comunistas da Coreia do Norte e eliminar elementos antiestado... Eu declaro lei marcial de emergência", disse Yoon em um discurso televisionado ao vivo para a nação.
Segundo Yoon, a medida foi decretada "para salvaguardar uma Coreia do Sul liberal das ameaças representadas pelas forças comunistas da Coreia do Norte e eliminar elementos antiestatais".
Semelhante ao estado de sítio no Brasil, a lei marcial proíbe atividades políticas, coloca veículos de imprensa sob controle do Estado e ordena que médicos em greve voltem ao trabalho em até 48 horas.
Segundo a lei sul-coreana, a lei marcial pode ser decretada com a finalidade de "cumprir a necessidade militar ou manter a segurança e a ordem públicas" em casos em que a ordem social estiver perturbada. O decreto vale para "tempos de guerra, incidente ou outra emergência nacional equivalente".
A lei marcial foi anunciada após o Partido Democrata, de oposição, aprovar projeto de lei de redução orçamentária no comitê parlamentar de orçamento e apresenta moções de impeachment contra um auditor estadual e o promotor-chefe.