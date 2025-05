Maior porto dos EUA sabotado pela guerra comercial de Trump

A lone truck drives along a road in the Port of Los Angeles on April 30, 2025 in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. In the Port of Los Angeles, the waltz of cranes unloading containers brought in from Asia by huge ships has gone haywire over the past few days: this barometer of the American economy is slowing down due to the trade war launched by US President Donald Trump. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)