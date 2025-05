Deslizamento em mina na Indonésia deixa dezenas de mortos e feridos

Rescuers use heavy equipment to search for landslide victims buried under rocks at the C excavation site in Cipanas, Dukupuntang, Cirebon Regency, West Java, on May 30, 2025. At least eight people were killed and a dozen injured on May 30 in a rockfall at a limestone quarry on Indonesia's Java island, police said. (Photo by Rizky Josahema Tambunan / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)