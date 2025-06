Homem morre por 45 minutos após tomar suplemento: ‘Parecia um filme’

Do you believe him? Vincent Tolman had a Near-Death Experience (NDE) after taking a new weight loss supplement. He was dead for over 45 minutes and put into a body bag. He was taught 10 things you must know to get into Heaven and he was shown the future, which is amazing for some of us. A Near-Death Experience (NDE) occurs when someone dies, is revived, and knows there is life after death. For Vincent, his Near-Death Experience (NDE) was a life-altering experience that changed him forever - Part 1