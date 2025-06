Presidente proíbe Marcha LGBT na Hungria, mas 35 mil pessoas vão às ruas protestar

People take part in the Budapest Pride parade in Budapest downtown on June 28, 2025, as the capital's municipality organised this march by the LGBTQ community, celebrating freedom, in a move to circumvent a law that allows police to ban LGBTQ marches. Hungary's Prime Minister had announced that police will not "break up" Saturday's Budapest Pride march despite issuing a ban, but warned attendees and organisers about the legal consequences. His ruling coalition amended laws and the constitution earlier this year to prohibit the annual celebration, advancing his widely condemned, years-long clampdown on LGBTQ rights in the name of "child protection". (Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK / AFP) Caption - (crédito: AFP)