Trump está frustrado com ações do governo brasileiro, diz assessor da Casa Branca

(FILES) In this file photo Kevin Hassett, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 10, 2018. US unemployment is likely to remain in double digits as Americans go to the polls in November, a top White House economic adviser said May 24, 2020.Kevin Hassett predicted that US economic growth will "skyrocket" in the third quarter but could fall short of a full recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM - (crédito: NICHOLAS KAMM)