Zelensky autoriza recrutamento pelo Exército de maiores de 60 anos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a meeting with G7 leaders during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada on June 17, 2025. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday announced Can$2 billion ($1.47bn) of military support including drones and helicopters for Ukraine as he hosted President Volodymyr Zelensky at a G7 summit. Carney vowed "total solidarity with Ukraine" as he also unveiled further sanctions on Russia in an effort to impose "maximum pressure" on President Vladimir Putin over the war. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) - (crédito: Ludovic MARIN / AFP)