Imagens mostram clima de tensão durante tiroteio em evento com Trump

Segurança se projeta sobre as mesas do evento durante tiroteio - (crédito: AFP)

Eram quase 22h, no horário de Brasília, quando começaram a chegar informações sobre um forte barulho ouvido durante evento com a presença do presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, em Washington. Em poucos minutos, o salão Hotel Washington Hilton, onde o chefe do Executivo se reuniu com correspondentes da Casa Branca, foi evacuado pelas forças de Segurança.

Trump e a primeira-dama, Melania, saíram em segurança e ele logo fez a primeira postagem na Truth Social, em que explicava o incidente, elogiava os agentes de segurança e afirmava que tanto ele quanto a esposa estavam bem. Na sequência, informou ainda que o atirador havia sido detido. Imagens registrados por fotógrafos da Agência France-Presse mostram detalhes da cerimônia e a correria e a tensão que sucederam os disparos. Confira:

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