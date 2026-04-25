Imagens mostram clima de tensão durante tiroteio em evento com Trump
Em poucos minutos, o salão Hotel Washington Hilton, onde o chefe do Executivo se reuniu com correspondentes da Casa Branca, foi evacuado pelas forças de Segurança
Segurança se projeta sobre as mesas do evento durante tiroteio - (crédito: AFP)
Eram quase 22h, no horário de Brasília, quando começaram a chegar informações sobre um forte barulho ouvido durante evento com a presença do presidente dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, em Washington. Em poucos minutos, o salão Hotel Washington Hilton, onde o chefe do Executivo se reuniu com correspondentes da Casa Branca, foi evacuado pelas forças de Segurança.
Trump e a primeira-dama, Melania, saíram em segurança e ele logo fez a primeira postagem na Truth Social, em que explicava o incidente, elogiava os agentes de segurança e afirmava que tanto ele quanto a esposa estavam bem. Na sequência, informou ainda que o atirador havia sido detido. Imagens registrados por fotógrafos da Agência France-Presse mostram detalhes da cerimônia e a correria e a tensão que sucederam os disparos. Confira:
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A US Marshall walks through the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
An attendee checks her phone in the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
An armed police officer gestures behind police tape after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
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AFP
(L/R) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
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Commandos secure a street as they prepare to escort a convoy of special guests after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt / AFP)
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A vehicle in the presidential motorcade drives past near the Washington Hilton after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue. (Photo by Ulysse BELLIER / AFP)
AFP
An armed police officer gestures behind police tape after shots were reportedly fired during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
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AFP
A screen grab taken from a video filmed by an AFP reporter shows armed agents climbing over chairs as they move to the stage after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. (Photo by Danny KEMP and AFPTV teams / AFP)
AFP
Agents draw their guns after loud bangs were heard during the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
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AFP
US President Donald Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang speak as they attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
AFP
(L/R) US First Lady Melania Trump, US President Donald Trump and CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang attend the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
AFP
Guests leave the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents? Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
Attendees check their phones in the lobby of the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
A Secret Service officer directs people outside the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. President Trump is attending the annual gala of the political press for the first time while in office. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
Guests leave the Washington Hilton after shots were heard during the White House Correspondents? Dinner in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2026. Shots were fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on April 25 night, witnesses and AFP reporters confirmed. Loud bangs were heard and guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables. Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting before he was evacuated. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
AFP
Formada em jornalismo pela Universidade de Brasília (UnB), se especializou na cobertura de educação. É editora do site do Correio Braziliense desde janeiro de 2021. Já passou pelas editorias de Cidades, Eu, Estudante e Trabalho&Formação Profissional