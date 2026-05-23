Tiros perto da Casa Branca mobilizam polícia, FBI e Serviço Secreto

A Polícia de Washington, o FBI e o Serviço Secreto estão mobilizados após tiros serem ouvidos nas proximidades da Casa Branca, neste sábado (23/5). O presidente Donald Trump estava no local, onde tentava negociar um acordo com o Irã. "O FBI está no local e apoia o Serviço Secreto na resposta a disparos efetuados perto da área da Casa Branca", publicou no X o diretor do FBI, Kash Patel.

A polícia isolou o acesso à Casa Branca e tropas da Guarda Nacional estão no local, segundo informa a AFP, que colheu ainda o relato de um turista canadense Reid Adrian que estava na região quando foram ouvidos "provavelmente entre 20 a 25 barulhos que soavam como fogos de artifício, mas que eram tiros, então todos começaram a correr".

Jornalistas que estavam no Gramado Norte da Casa Branca publicaram no X que receberam ordens para correr e se abrigar na sala de imprensa. A repórter do canal ABC News Selina Wang fazia uma gravação para as redes sociais quando os aparentes disparos ocorreram, capturando o som dos tiros enquanto se jogava no chão. "Pareciam dezenas de tiros", publicou ela no X. Veja:

I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq