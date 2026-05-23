Tiros perto da Casa Branca mobilizam polícia, FBI e Serviço Secreto
As forças de segurança foram mobilizadas neste sábado, após relatos de tiros próximo à Casa Branca enquanto o presidente Donald Trump estava no local
Força de segurança mobilizadas na Casa Branca neste sábado - (crédito: AFP)
A Polícia de Washington, o FBI e o Serviço Secreto estão mobilizados após tiros serem ouvidos nas proximidades da Casa Branca, neste sábado (23/5). O presidente Donald Trump estava no local, onde tentava negociar um acordo com o Irã. "O FBI está no local e apoia o Serviço Secreto na resposta a disparos efetuados perto da área da Casa Branca", publicou no X o diretor do FBI, Kash Patel.
A polícia isolou o acesso à Casa Branca e tropas da Guarda Nacional estão no local, segundo informa a AFP, que colheu ainda o relato de um turista canadense Reid Adrian que estava na região quando foram ouvidos "provavelmente entre 20 a 25 barulhos que soavam como fogos de artifício, mas que eram tiros, então todos começaram a correr".
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Jornalistas que estavam no Gramado Norte da Casa Branca publicaram no X que receberam ordens para correr e se abrigar na sala de imprensa. A repórter do canal ABC News Selina Wang fazia uma gravação para as redes sociais quando os aparentes disparos ocorreram, capturando o som dos tiros enquanto se jogava no chão. "Pareciam dezenas de tiros", publicou ela no X. Veja:
I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now. pic.twitter.com/iqdQwh4soq
Police vehicles are seen on a blocked street near a crime scene not far from the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2026. Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on the evening of May 23 after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
Foto: AFP
Armed police stand on a blocked street near a crime scene not far from the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2026. Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on the evening of May 23 after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
Foto: AFP
A forensic investigator takes photos behind a police tape blocking off a crime scene with evidence markers seen on a sidewalk on 17th and Pennsylvania Ave near the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2026. Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on the evening of May 23 after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Foto: AFP
Police tape blocks off a crime scene with evidence markers seen on a sidewalk on 17th and Pennsylvania Ave near the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2026. Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on the evening of May 23 after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Foto: AFP
An armed secret service police officer stands behing tape blocking off a crime scene near the White House in Washington, DC, on May 23, 2026. Police and security forces swarmed the area around the White House on the evening of May 23 after reports of shots fired, AFP journalists said. US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Foto: AFP