Visão do Correio: Ações imediatas no meio ambiente

View of a destroyed house after flooding in Arroio do Meio, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil, taken on May 22, 2024. More than 600,000 people have been displaced by the heavy rain, flooding and mudslides that have ravaged the south of the state of Rio Grande do Sul for around two weeks. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)