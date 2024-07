Visão do Correio: Descuido com o mar ameaça a Terra

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 05, 2020 Police Environmental Protection Division officers take part in a beach clean-up effort to remove waste and garbage on the United Nations' World Environment Day at Mount Lavinia on the outskirts of Colombo on June 5, 2020. Plastic has infiltrated all parts of the ocean and is now found "in the smallest plankton up to the largest whale" wildlife group WWF said on Tuesday, calling for urgent efforts to create an international treaty on plastics. (Photo by Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI / AFP) - (crédito: Lakruwan WANNIARACHCHI/AFP)