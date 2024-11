Show do milhão

People walk past the logotype at the venue for the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku on November 11, 2024. The COP29 climate talks open on November 11 in Azerbaijan, under the long shadow cast by the re-election of Donald Trump, who has pledged to row back on the United States' carbon-cutting commitments. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)