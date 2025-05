Quero aprender a viver a grandeza da simplicidade como Mujica

(FILES) Uruguay's former President Jose Mujica drives his car near his house after leavig the Uruguayan Presidency on March 1, 2015. Uruguay's former president (2010-2015) Jose "Pepe" Mujica, a former guerrilla fighter and icon of the left in Latin America, died at the age of 89 on May 13, 2025, the government announced. The farmer dubbed the "world's poorest president" during his presidency for his modest lifestyle had been diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus in May 2024. (Photo by PABLO BIELLI / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)