Resolução do PT equipara ataques do Hamas à reação do Estado de Israel

Israeli troops patrol inside kibbutz Kfar Aza on the border with the Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023, where at least 100 people were reported killed by Hamas militants last week. More than one million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the UN said on October 25, after a week of Israeli bombardment and warnings about a ground attack against Hamas commanders. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)