Ministério cria grupo para combater violência política a mulheres LGBTs

Members of the LGBTI community hold rainbow flags during a protest against the approval in the Chamber of Deputies of a new criminal code, outside the National Congress in Santo Domingo, on July 5, 2021. A bill approved on June 30, 2021 exempts from criminal responsibility anyone who discriminates a person because of sexual orientation or gender. / AFP / afp / Erika SANTELICES - (crédito: ERIKA SANTELICES)