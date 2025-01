Comitiva do PT comparece à posse de Maduro na Venezuela; saiba quem foi

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters next to his wife Cilia Flores as they leave the Capitolio -home of the National Assembly- after taking the oath during the presidential inauguration in Caracas on January 10, 2025. Maduro, in power since 2013, took the oath of office for a third term despite a global outcry that brought thousands out in protest on the ceremony's eve. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)