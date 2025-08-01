Manifestantes ocupam embaixada dos EUA contra tarifaço e a favor da soberania
Ato reúne movimentos sociais, parlamentares e sindicalistas em Brasília para denunciar interferência norte-americana e reforçar apoio ao STF; reportagem exclusiva traz falas inéditas de Dandara, Alid Rabah, Aécio Ayres e Geovane Silva
Com cartazes e faixas, os manifestantes gritavam palavras de ordem. A deputada federal Dandara Tonantzin (PT-MG) esteve presente no ato. Ela criticou as sanções impostas pelo governo americano contra o Brasil - (crédito: AFP)
Na manhã desta sexta-feira (1/8), manifestantes se reuniram em frente à embaixada dos Estados Unidos, no Setor de Embaixadas Sul em Brasília, para protesto contra o tarifaço imposto por Donald Trump ao Brasil e em defesa da soberania nacional. O ato, convocado por movimentos como a Frente Brasil Popular, a CUT-DF e o Povo Sem Medo, integra o Dia Nacional de Mobilização e denuncia o avanço do imperialismo norte-americano e a tentativa de deslegitimar instituições brasileiras.
People hold a banner against dictatorship during a demonstration called by the National Student Union (UNE) following the US government trade taxes and sanctions on Brazil, in front of the US embassy in Brasilia on August 1, 2025. Trump’s Brazil tariff is among the highest imposed on US trading partners, and unlike with other countries, the measures have been framed in openly political terms, sweeping aside centuries-old trade ties and a surplus that Brasilia put at $284 million last year. (Photo by SERGIO LIMA / AFP)
Com cartazes e faixas, os manifestantes gritavam palavras de ordem. A deputada federal Dandara Tonantzin (PT-MG) esteve presente no ato. Ela criticou as sanções impostas pelo governo americano contra o Brasil. “A soberania do Brasil precisa ser respeitada. Imagina se fosse o contrário, se o Brasil aplicasse sanções a ministros dos EUA? Isso jamais seria aceito”, afirmou. Ela também criticou duramente o deputado Eduardo Bolsonaro, que está nos Estados Unidos. “É um absurdo. Ele quer manter salário, gabinete e assessores numa missão contra o povo brasileiro", criticou.
Para o presidente da Federação Árabe Palestina do Brasil (FEPAL), Ualid Rabah, o protesto evidencia a reação a um ataque inusitado. “Os Estados Unidos querem voltar a ser os donos do mundo, mas o Brasil e soberano. Somos um país livre", frisou. O Brasil cresce nos BRICS e isso atormenta os EUA. Querem impedir que sejamos uma potência soberana e pacífica”, declarou.
Já o vice-presidente da Central dos Sindicatos Brasileiros (CSB), Aécio Ayres, apontou os EUA como promotores de guerras e devastação. “Eles lucram com mortes. O Brasil é um país da paz e da produção. Querem tomar nossas reservas minerais, mas o povo acordou”, disse. O secretário-geral do PT-DF, Geovane Silva, reforçou o apoio às instituições brasileiras. “Somos contra a intervenção dos EUA no STF. O Supremo está cumprindo seu papel constitucional de investigar e defender a democracia. Não aceitaremos interferências.”
O ato ocorre no mesmo dia em que entraria em vigor a tarifa de 50% sobre produtos brasileiros, medida adiada para o dia 6 de agosto. Mesmo assim, os organizadores mantiveram a mobilização como forma de repúdio simbólico e político à postura da administração Trump.