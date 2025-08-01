Manifestantes ocupam embaixada dos EUA contra tarifaço e a favor da soberania

Com cartazes e faixas, os manifestantes gritavam palavras de ordem. A deputada federal Dandara Tonantzin (PT-MG) esteve presente no ato. Ela criticou as sanções impostas pelo governo americano contra o Brasil - (crédito: AFP)

Na manhã desta sexta-feira (1/8), manifestantes se reuniram em frente à embaixada dos Estados Unidos, no Setor de Embaixadas Sul em Brasília, para protesto contra o tarifaço imposto por Donald Trump ao Brasil e em defesa da soberania nacional. O ato, convocado por movimentos como a Frente Brasil Popular, a CUT-DF e o Povo Sem Medo, integra o Dia Nacional de Mobilização e denuncia o avanço do imperialismo norte-americano e a tentativa de deslegitimar instituições brasileiras.









































Com cartazes e faixas, os manifestantes gritavam palavras de ordem. A deputada federal Dandara Tonantzin (PT-MG) esteve presente no ato. Ela criticou as sanções impostas pelo governo americano contra o Brasil. “A soberania do Brasil precisa ser respeitada. Imagina se fosse o contrário, se o Brasil aplicasse sanções a ministros dos EUA? Isso jamais seria aceito”, afirmou. Ela também criticou duramente o deputado Eduardo Bolsonaro, que está nos Estados Unidos. “É um absurdo. Ele quer manter salário, gabinete e assessores numa missão contra o povo brasileiro", criticou.

Para o presidente da Federação Árabe Palestina do Brasil (FEPAL), Ualid Rabah, o protesto evidencia a reação a um ataque inusitado. “Os Estados Unidos querem voltar a ser os donos do mundo, mas o Brasil e soberano. Somos um país livre", frisou. O Brasil cresce nos BRICS e isso atormenta os EUA. Querem impedir que sejamos uma potência soberana e pacífica”, declarou.

Já o vice-presidente da Central dos Sindicatos Brasileiros (CSB), Aécio Ayres, apontou os EUA como promotores de guerras e devastação. “Eles lucram com mortes. O Brasil é um país da paz e da produção. Querem tomar nossas reservas minerais, mas o povo acordou”, disse. O secretário-geral do PT-DF, Geovane Silva, reforçou o apoio às instituições brasileiras. “Somos contra a intervenção dos EUA no STF. O Supremo está cumprindo seu papel constitucional de investigar e defender a democracia. Não aceitaremos interferências.”

O ato ocorre no mesmo dia em que entraria em vigor a tarifa de 50% sobre produtos brasileiros, medida adiada para o dia 6 de agosto. Mesmo assim, os organizadores mantiveram a mobilização como forma de repúdio simbólico e político à postura da administração Trump.

