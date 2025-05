Flórida aposta em viagens inclusivas para o Dia da Conscientização sobre Acessibilidade

Frances Osorio Rivera says she is a kiteboarder by profession. She wakeboards. Paddleboards. Free-dives. Spearfishes. Does Scuba and skateboard. What she didn...t say was ...amputee.... An accident ended her military career, but she shares her appreciation for Florida...s access to water and wind by teaching kiteboarding to wounded warriors. The Florida outdoors is open to all abilities. - (crédito: Uai Turismo)