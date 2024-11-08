Veja os indicados ao Grammy Awards de 2025

New Blue Sun – Andre 3000 | Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé | Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter | Brat – Charli XCX | Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob CollierFotos: Reprodução/ Instagram
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish | The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan | The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor SwiftDivulgação
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey | Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish | Die With a Smile - Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars | Fortnight - Taylor Swift e Post MaloneReprodução/Internet
Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan | Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar | Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter |Texas Hold’em - BeyoncéReprodução Facebook
Now And Then – The Beatles | Texas hold'em – Beyoncé | Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter | 360 – Charli XCX | Birds of a Feather – Billie EilishReprodução/Instagram @charli_xcx
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar | Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan | Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post MaloneReprodução/Instagram
Sabrina Carpenter | Doechii | Rua | Raye | Khruangbin | Chappell Roan | Shaboozey | Teddy SwimsReprodução/Instagram @chappellroan
Funk Generation – Anitta | El Viaje – Luis Fonsi | García – Kany García | Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira | Orquídeas – Kali UchisReprodução Instagram
Beyoncé – Bodyguard | Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso | Charli XCX – Apple | Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather | Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!Redes Sociais
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter | Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish | eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande | The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan | The Tortured Poets Department -Taylor SwiftReprodução/Instagram
Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift – Us | Beyoncé e Post Malone – Leviis Jeans | Charlie xcx e Billie Eilish – Guess | Ariana Grande e Brandy – The Boy is Mine | Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a SmileMatt Winkelmeyer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP
Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky | Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone | 360 – Charli xcx | Houdini – Eminem | Not Like Us – Kendrick LamarRich Fury
Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs | Better Place – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake | Can’t Catch Me Now – Olivia Rodrigo | It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste | Love Will Survive – Barbra StreisandReprodução/ Instagram
Make You Mine – Madison Beer | Von Dutch – Charli xcx | L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] - Billie Eilish | yes, and? – Ariana Grande | Got Me Started – Troye Sivan
Charli XCX - Brat | Four Tet - Three | Justice - Hyperdrama | Kaytranada - Timeless | Zedd - Telos
11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown | Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway | Revenge – Muni Long | Algorithm – Lucky Daye | Coming Home – Usher
Guidance – Jhené Aiko | Residuals – Chris Brown | Here We | Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones | Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long | Saturn – SZA
After Hours – Kehlani | Burning – Tems | Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones | Ruined Me – Muni Long | Saturn – SZA
Kehlani – Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani | Spaghettii– Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey | We Still Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd | Big Mama – Latto | 3:AM – Rapsody and Erykah Badu
Asteroids – Rapsody e Hit-Boy | Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti | Like That – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar | Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar | Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Might Delete Later – J. Cole | The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock | Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii | The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem | We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes | Romance – Fontaines D.C. | Saviors – Green Day | Tangk– Idles | Dark Matter – Pearl Jam | Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones | No Name – Jack White
Neon Pill — Cage the Elephant | Song of the Lake — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds | Starburster — Fontaines D.C. | Bye Bye — Kim Gordon | Flea — St. Vincent
Tomorrow – Yemi Alade | MMS – Asake & Wizkid | Sensational – Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay | Higher – Burna Boy | Love Me JeJe – Tems
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé | F-1 Trillion – Post Malone | Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves | Higher – Chris Stapleton | Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
16 Carriages – Beyoncé | I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll | The Architect – Kacey Musgraves | A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey | It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton
Take It Easy – Collie Buddz | Party With Me – Vybz Kartel | Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea | Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film | Evolution – The Wailers
Jessi Alexander | Amy Allen | Edgar barrera | Jessie Jo Dillon | Raye
Alissia | Dernst 'D’Mile' Emile II | Ian Fitchuk | Mustard | Daniel Nigro
Night Reign — Arooj Aftab | New Blue Sun — André 3000 | Code Derivation — Robert Glasper | Foreverland — Keyon Harrold | No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello
The Other Side — T Bone Burnett | $10 Cowboy — Charley Crockett | Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell | Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz | No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose | Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee
A Cor Púrpura | Deadpool & Wolverine | Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein | Saltburn | Twisters
Ficção Americana | Rivais | A Cor Púrpura | Duna: Parte Dois | Xógum
*Estagiário sob a supervisão de Pedro Grigori