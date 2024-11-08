MÚSICA

Veja os indicados ao Grammy Awards de 2025

Com Billie Eilish, Anitta, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan e Taylor Swift entre os indicados, a lista da premiação foi divulgada nesta sexta-feira (8/11)

Por João Ribeiro
Álbum do ano

New Blue Sun – Andre 3000 | Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé | Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter | Brat – Charli XCX | Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish | The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan | The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Música do ano

A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey | Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish | Die With a Smile - Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars | Fortnight - Taylor Swift e Post Malone

Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan | Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar | Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter |Texas Hold’em - Beyoncé

Gravação do ano

Now And Then – The Beatles | Texas hold'em – Beyoncé | Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter | 360 – Charli XCX | Birds of a Feather – Billie Eilish

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar | Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan | Fortnight – Taylor Swift e Post Malone

Artista revelação

Sabrina Carpenter | Doechii | Rua | Raye | Khruangbin | Chappell Roan | Shaboozey | Teddy Swims

Melhor álbum pop latino

Funk Generation – Anitta | El Viaje – Luis Fonsi | García – Kany García | Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira | Orquídeas – Kali Uchis

Melhor performance pop solo

Beyoncé – Bodyguard | Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso | Charli XCX – Apple | Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather | Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Melhor álbum pop vocal

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter | Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish | eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande | The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan | The Tortured Poets Department -Taylor Swift

Melhor performance pop em duo ou grupo

Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift – Us | Beyoncé e Post Malone – Leviis Jeans | Charlie xcx e Billie Eilish – Guess | Ariana Grande e Brandy – The Boy is Mine | Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Melhor clipe

Tailor Swif – A$AP Rocky | Fortnight – Taylor Swift and Post Malone | 360 – Charli xcx | Houdini – Eminem | Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Melhor música composta para mídia visual

Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma – Luke Combs | Better Place – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake | Can’t Catch Me Now – Olivia Rodrigo | It Never Went Away – Jon Batiste | Love Will Survive – Barbra Streisand

Melhor gravação pop dance

Make You Mine – Madison Beer | Von Dutch – Charli xcx | L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit] - Billie Eilish | yes, and? – Ariana Grande | Got Me Started – Troye Sivan

Melhor álbum dance/eletrônica

Charli XCX - Brat | Four Tet - Three | Justice - Hyperdrama | Kaytranada - Timeless | Zedd - Telos

Melhor álbum R&B

11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown | Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway | Revenge – Muni Long | Algorithm – Lucky Daye | Coming Home – Usher

Melhor performance de R&B

Guidance – Jhené Aiko | Residuals – Chris Brown | Here We | Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones | Made For Me (Live On BET) – Muni Long | Saturn – SZA

Melhor música de R&B

After Hours – Kehlani | Burning – Tems | Here We Go (Uh Oh) – Coco Jones | Ruined Me – Muni Long | Saturn – SZA

Melhor performance de rap melódico

Kehlani – Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani | Spaghettii– Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey | We Still Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd | Big Mama – Latto | 3:AM – Rapsody and Erykah Badu

Melhor música de rap

Asteroids – Rapsody e Hit-Boy | Carnival – ¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign), Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti | Like That – Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar | Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar | Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Melhor álbum de rap

Might Delete Later – J. Cole | The Auditorium, Vol. 1 – Common & Pete Rock | Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii | The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem | We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Melhor álbum de rock

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes | Romance – Fontaines D.C. | Saviors – Green Day | Tangk– Idles | Dark Matter – Pearl Jam | Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones | No Name – Jack White

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

Neon Pill — Cage the Elephant | Song of the Lake — Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds | Starburster — Fontaines D.C. | Bye Bye — Kim Gordon | Flea — St. Vincent

Melhor performance de música africana

Tomorrow – Yemi Alade | MMS – Asake & Wizkid | Sensational – Chris Brown, Davido & Lojay | Higher – Burna Boy | Love Me JeJe – Tems

Melhor álbum country

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé | F-1 Trillion – Post Malone | Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves | Higher – Chris Stapleton | Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Melhor performance solo de country

16 Carriages – Beyoncé | I Am Not Okay – Jelly Roll | The Architect – Kacey Musgraves | A Bar Song (Tipsy) – Shaboozey | It Takes A Woman – Chris Stapleton

Melhor álbum de raggae

Take It Easy – Collie Buddz | Party With Me – Vybz Kartel | Never Gets Late Here – Shenseea | Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film | Evolution – The Wailers

Compositor não-clássico do ano

Jessi Alexander | Amy Allen | Edgar barrera | Jessie Jo Dillon | Raye

Produtor não-clássico do ano

Alissia | Dernst 'D’Mile' Emile II | Ian Fitchuk | Mustard | Daniel Nigro

Melhor álbum de jazz alternativo

Night Reign — Arooj Aftab | New Blue Sun — André 3000 | Code Derivation — Robert Glasper | Foreverland — Keyon Harrold | No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin — Meshell Ndegeocello

Melhor álbum americano

The Other Side — T Bone Burnett | $10 Cowboy — Charley Crockett | Trail Of Flowers — Sierra Ferrell | Polaroid Lovers — Sarah Jarosz | No One Gets Out Alive — Maggie Rose | Tigers Blood — Waxahatchee

Melhor trilha sonora de compilação

A Cor Púrpura | Deadpool & Wolverine | Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein | Saltburn | Twisters

Melhor álbum de trilha sonora original

Ficção Americana | Rivais | A Cor Púrpura | Duna: Parte Dois | Xógum

