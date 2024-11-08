LOTERIAS

Resultado da Lotofácil, Quina e demais loterias desta sexta

O sorteio foi realizado no Espaço Caixa Loterias, no novo Espaço da Sorte, na Avenida Paulista, em São Paulo

Por Francisco Artur de Lima
DUPLA SENA

01, 17, 19, 35, 37, 44 no primeiro sorteio; 02, 07, 09, 29, 42, 44 no segundo sorteio

QUINA

03, 33, 49, 52, 75

LOTOMANIA

06, 10, 15, 22, 24, 29, 30, 36, 42, 45, 46, 51, 54, 55, 59, 62, 63, 72, 79, 92

LOTOFÁCIL

02, 03, 05, 08, 09, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 23

SUPER SETE

Coluna 1: 1 Coluna 2: 4 Coluna 3: 2 Coluna 4: 3 Coluna 5: 9 Coluna 6: 3 Coluna 7: 6

SORTEIOS

Caixa sorteou, na noite desta sexta-feira ( 8/11), a Quina 6578, a Lotofácil 3240, a Lotomania 2697, a Super Sete 621 e a Dupla Sena 2738

PRÊMIOS

Quina: R$ 2 milhões; Dupla Sena: R$ 150 mil; Super Sete: R$ 3 milhões; Lotofácil: R$ 5 milhões; Lotomania: R$ 8 milhões

