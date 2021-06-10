Quatro novos atores entram para o elenco de 'Stranger Things'

Na quarta-feira (9/6), a Netflix divulgou os novos atores que vão compor o elenco da quarta temporada da série Stranger Things. São eles: Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Queen sugar), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the south) e Grace Van Dien (The village).
A quarta temporada está sendo produzida em Atlanta (Estados Unidos) e a data de estreia no streaming ainda não foi divulgada.
Na conta oficial da série no Twitter, foi publicada uma thread revelando quais personagens cada ator interpretará e os detalhes.
Amybeth McNulty interpretará Vickie, descrita como uma nerd legal e falante Truitt interpretará Patrick, um astro do basquete de Hawkins. Ting Chen será a Sra. Kelly, uma orientadora popular da escola. E Van Dien dará vida a Chrissy, líder de torcida da Hawkins High e a garota mais popular da escola.
Confira os tweets:
new cast members incoming roll call— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 9, 2021
[thread]
Grace Van Dien aka Chrissy: Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret. pic.twitter.com/cMjPrQdmqw— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 9, 2021
Myles Truitt aka Patrick: a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control. pic.twitter.com/iW137r87Lm
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 9, 2021
Saiba Mais