Quatro novos atores entram para o elenco de 'Stranger Things'

Na quarta-feira (9/6), a Netflix divulgou os novos atores que vão compor o elenco da quarta temporada da série Stranger Things. São eles: Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Queen sugar), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the south) e Grace Van Dien (The village).

A quarta temporada está sendo produzida em Atlanta (Estados Unidos) e a data de estreia no streaming ainda não foi divulgada.

Na conta oficial da série no Twitter, foi publicada uma thread revelando quais personagens cada ator interpretará e os detalhes.

Amybeth McNulty interpretará Vickie, descrita como uma nerd legal e falante Truitt interpretará Patrick, um astro do basquete de Hawkins. Ting Chen será a Sra. Kelly, uma orientadora popular da escola. E Van Dien dará vida a Chrissy, líder de torcida da Hawkins High e a garota mais popular da escola.

Confira os tweets:

