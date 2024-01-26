Pequeno desenho atribuído a Michelangelo será leiloado em NY

A drawing (top) attributed to Italys Renaissance genius Michelangelo is displayed with a letter written by Cosimo Buonarroti, Michelangelos last direct descendant, at Christie?s in New York on January 25, 2024. A simple square scribbled on a small piece of yellowed paper, but in the hand of Renaissance genius Michelangelo, according to Christies, will be auctioned in April in New York for an estimated value of under $10,000. In the letter, Cosimo Buonarroti, Michelangelos last direct descendant, indicates that he is offering "the enclosed essay" by his "illustrious grandfather Michelangelo" to one of his friends, the Sir John Bowring, Britains future governor of Hong Kong, whose signature appears at the bottom. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Caption - (crédito: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)