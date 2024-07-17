Emmy 2024: saiba quais são os principais indicados ao prêmio

Prêmio de maior prestígio da televisão norte-americana, o Emmy Awards é conhecido popularmente como o “Oscar da televisão”. Anunciados nesta quarta-feira (17/7), os indicados para a edição de 2024 da premiação reúnem séries, minisséries e demais programas de TV lançados entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio deste ano. A premiação da 76ª edição do Emmy Awards ocorrerá em 15 de setembro, na cidade de Los Angeles.
A líder de indicações foi a série Xogum, nomeada em 25 categorias diferentes. Uma produção nipo-americana, Xogum é um drama histórico que se desdobra sobre a chegada imprevista de um marinheiro britânico ao Japão Feudal. Logo atrás da produção no número de indicações, a série norte-americana de comédia The bear recebeu um total de 23 nomeações — número recorde desde que estreou na premiação.
Pela primeira vez, a atriz e cantora Selena Gomez recebeu uma indicação na premiação, pelo trabalho desempenhado na série Only murders in the building. Outros lançamentos de destaque contemplados pelo prêmio são Abbott elementary, Mr. & mrs. Smith e The morning show.
Confira a lista das principais categorias do Emmy Awards 2024:
Melhor série de comédia
- Abbott elementary
- The bear
- Curb your enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- Palm royale
- Reservation dogs
- What we do in the shadows
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott elementary
- Ayo Edebiri - The bear
- Selena Gomez - Only murders in the building
- Maya Rudolph - Loot
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Kristen Wiig - Palm royale
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Matt Berry - What we do in the shadows
- Larry David - Curb your enthusiasm
- Steve Martin - Only murders in the building
- Martin Short - Only murders in the building
- Jeremy Allen White - The bear
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation dogs
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Lionel Boyce - The bear
- Paul W. Downs - Hacks
- Ebon Moss-Bacharach - The bear
- Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building
- Tyler James Williams - Abbot elementary
- Bowen Yang - Saturday night live
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia
- Carol Brunett - Palm royale
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The bear
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Abbott elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott elementary
- Meryl Streep - Only murders in the building
Melhor série de drama
- The crown
- Fallout
- The gilded age
- The morning show
- Mr. & mrs. Smith
- Xogum
- Slow horses
- O problema dos 3 corpos
Melhor ator em série de drama
- Idris Elba - Hijack
- Donald Glover - Mr. & mrs. Smith
- Walton Goggins - Fallout
- Gary Oldman - Slow horses
- Sanada Hiroyuki - Xogum
- Dominic West - The crown
Melhor atriz em série de drama
- Jennifer Aniston - The morning show
- Carrie Coon - The gilded age
- Maya Erskine - Mr. & mrs. smith
- Anna Sawai - Xogum
- Imelda Staunton - The crown
- Reese Witherspoon - The morning show
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama
- Asano Tadanobu - Xogum
- Billy Crudup - The morning show
- Mark Duplass - The morning show
- Jon Hamm - The morning show
- Hira Takehiro - Xogum
- Jack Lowden - Slow horses
- Jonathan Pryce - The crown
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama
- Christine Baranski - The gilded age
- Nicole Beharie - The morning show
- Elizabeth Debicki - The crown
- Greta Lee - The morning show
- Lesley Manville - The crown
- Karen Pittman - The morning show
- Holland Taylor - The morning show
Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Bebê rena
- Fargo
- Lessons in chemistry
- Ripley
- True detective: night country
Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Jodie Foster - True detective: night country
- Brie Larson - Lessons in chemistry
- Juno Temple - Fargo
- Sofía Vergara - Griselda
- Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV
- Matt Bommer - Fellow travelers
- Richard Gadd - Bebê rena
- Jon Hamm - Fargo
- Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
*Estagiário sob a supervisão de Pedro Ibarra
Saiba Mais
Gostou da matéria? Escolha como acompanhar as principais notícias do Correio:
Dê a sua opinião! O Correio tem um espaço na edição impressa para publicar a opinião dos leitores pelo e-mail sredat.df@dabr.com.br