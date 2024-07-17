EMMY

Emmy 2024: saiba quais são os principais indicados ao prêmio

Premiação reconhece as grandes produções televisivas. Edição de 2024 reforça o poderio dos streamings nas principais categorias

'The bear' concorre ao troféu de Melhor série de comédia no Emmy 75° - (crédito: FX)
Prêmio de maior prestígio da televisão norte-americana, o Emmy Awards é conhecido popularmente como o “Oscar da televisão”. Anunciados nesta quarta-feira (17/7), os indicados para a edição de 2024 da premiação reúnem séries, minisséries e demais programas de TV lançados entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio deste ano. A premiação da 76ª edição do Emmy Awards ocorrerá em 15 de setembro, na cidade de Los Angeles.

A líder de indicações foi a série Xogum, nomeada em 25 categorias diferentes. Uma produção nipo-americana, Xogum é um drama histórico que se desdobra sobre a chegada imprevista de um marinheiro britânico ao Japão Feudal. Logo atrás da produção no número de indicações, a série norte-americana de comédia The bear recebeu um total de 23 nomeações — número recorde desde que estreou na premiação.

Pela primeira vez, a atriz e cantora Selena Gomez recebeu uma indicação na premiação, pelo trabalho desempenhado na série Only murders in the building. Outros lançamentos de destaque contemplados pelo prêmio são Abbott elementary, Mr. & mrs. Smith e The morning show.

Confira a lista das principais categorias do Emmy Awards 2024:

Melhor série de comédia

  • Abbott elementary
  • The bear
  • Curb your enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only murders in the building
  • Palm royale
  • Reservation dogs
  • What we do in the shadows

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Quinta Brunson - Abbott elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri - The bear
  • Selena Gomez - Only murders in the building
  • Maya Rudolph - Loot
  • Jean Smart - Hacks
  • Kristen Wiig - Palm royale

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Matt Berry - What we do in the shadows
  • Larry David - Curb your enthusiasm
  • Steve Martin - Only murders in the building
  • Martin Short - Only murders in the building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The bear
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation dogs

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Lionel Boyce - The bear
  • Paul W. Downs - Hacks
  • Ebon Moss-Bacharach - The bear
  • Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building
  • Tyler James Williams - Abbot elementary
  • Bowen Yang - Saturday night live

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

  • Carol Brunett - Palm royale
  • Liza Colón-Zayas - The bear
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Janelle James - Abbott elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott elementary
  • Meryl Streep - Only murders in the building

Melhor série de drama

  • The crown
  • Fallout
  • The gilded age
  • The morning show
  • Mr. & mrs. Smith
  • Xogum
  • Slow horses
  • O problema dos 3 corpos

Melhor ator em série de drama

  • Idris Elba - Hijack
  • Donald Glover - Mr. & mrs. Smith
  • Walton Goggins - Fallout
  • Gary Oldman - Slow horses
  • Sanada Hiroyuki - Xogum
  • Dominic West - The crown

Melhor atriz em série de drama

  • Jennifer Aniston - The morning show
  • Carrie Coon - The gilded age
  • Maya Erskine - Mr. & mrs. smith
  • Anna Sawai - Xogum
  • Imelda Staunton - The crown
  • Reese Witherspoon - The morning show

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Asano Tadanobu - Xogum
  • Billy Crudup - The morning show
  • Mark Duplass - The morning show
  • Jon Hamm - The morning show
  • Hira Takehiro - Xogum
  • Jack Lowden - Slow horses
  • Jonathan Pryce - The crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

  • Christine Baranski - The gilded age
  • Nicole Beharie - The morning show
  • Elizabeth Debicki - The crown
  • Greta Lee - The morning show
  • Lesley Manville - The crown
  • Karen Pittman - The morning show
  • Holland Taylor - The morning show

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Bebê rena
  • Fargo
  • Lessons in chemistry
  • Ripley
  • True detective: night country

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Jodie Foster - True detective: night country
  • Brie Larson - Lessons in chemistry
  • Juno Temple - Fargo
  • Sofía Vergara - Griselda
  • Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

  • Matt Bommer - Fellow travelers
  • Richard Gadd - Bebê rena
  • Jon Hamm - Fargo
  • Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
  • Andrew Scott - Ripley

*Estagiário sob a supervisão de Pedro Ibarra

Foto de perfil do autor(a) Gabriel Borges
Gabriel Borges*
postado em 17/07/2024 15:03 / atualizado em 17/07/2024 15:14
