Emmy 2024: saiba quais são os principais indicados ao prêmio

'The bear' concorre ao troféu de Melhor série de comédia no Emmy 75° - (crédito: FX)

Prêmio de maior prestígio da televisão norte-americana, o Emmy Awards é conhecido popularmente como o “Oscar da televisão”. Anunciados nesta quarta-feira (17/7), os indicados para a edição de 2024 da premiação reúnem séries, minisséries e demais programas de TV lançados entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio deste ano. A premiação da 76ª edição do Emmy Awards ocorrerá em 15 de setembro, na cidade de Los Angeles.

A líder de indicações foi a série Xogum, nomeada em 25 categorias diferentes. Uma produção nipo-americana, Xogum é um drama histórico que se desdobra sobre a chegada imprevista de um marinheiro britânico ao Japão Feudal. Logo atrás da produção no número de indicações, a série norte-americana de comédia The bear recebeu um total de 23 nomeações — número recorde desde que estreou na premiação.

Pela primeira vez, a atriz e cantora Selena Gomez recebeu uma indicação na premiação, pelo trabalho desempenhado na série Only murders in the building. Outros lançamentos de destaque contemplados pelo prêmio são Abbott elementary, Mr. & mrs. Smith e The morning show.

Confira a lista das principais categorias do Emmy Awards 2024:

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott elementary

The bear

Curb your enthusiasm

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Palm royale

Reservation dogs

What we do in the shadows

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

Quinta Brunson - Abbott elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The bear

Selena Gomez - Only murders in the building

Maya Rudolph - Loot

Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Wiig - Palm royale

Melhor ator em série de comédia

Matt Berry - What we do in the shadows

Larry David - Curb your enthusiasm

Steve Martin - Only murders in the building

Martin Short - Only murders in the building

Jeremy Allen White - The bear

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation dogs

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Lionel Boyce - The bear

Paul W. Downs - Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bacharach - The bear

Paul Rudd - Only murders in the building

Tyler James Williams - Abbot elementary

Bowen Yang - Saturday night live

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carol Brunett - Palm royale

Liza Colón-Zayas - The bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Abbott elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott elementary

Meryl Streep - Only murders in the building

Melhor série de drama

The crown

Fallout

The gilded age

The morning show

Mr. & mrs. Smith

Xogum

Slow horses

O problema dos 3 corpos

Melhor ator em série de drama

Idris Elba - Hijack

Donald Glover - Mr. & mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins - Fallout

Gary Oldman - Slow horses

Sanada Hiroyuki - Xogum

Dominic West - The crown

Melhor atriz em série de drama

Jennifer Aniston - The morning show

Carrie Coon - The gilded age

Maya Erskine - Mr. & mrs. smith

Anna Sawai - Xogum

Imelda Staunton - The crown

Reese Witherspoon - The morning show

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Asano Tadanobu - Xogum

Billy Crudup - The morning show

Mark Duplass - The morning show

Jon Hamm - The morning show

Hira Takehiro - Xogum

Jack Lowden - Slow horses

Jonathan Pryce - The crown

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Christine Baranski - The gilded age

Nicole Beharie - The morning show

Elizabeth Debicki - The crown

Greta Lee - The morning show

Lesley Manville - The crown

Karen Pittman - The morning show

Holland Taylor - The morning show

Melhor minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Bebê rena

Fargo

Lessons in chemistry

Ripley

True detective: night country

Melhor atriz em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Jodie Foster - True detective: night country

Brie Larson - Lessons in chemistry

Juno Temple - Fargo

Sofía Vergara - Griselda

Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Melhor ator em minissérie, antologia ou filme para TV

Matt Bommer - Fellow travelers

Richard Gadd - Bebê rena

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Tom Hollander - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Andrew Scott - Ripley

*Estagiário sob a supervisão de Pedro Ibarra