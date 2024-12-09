PREMIAÇÃO

Globo de Ouro 2025: Veja a lista completa dos indicados

82ª edição do evento está marcada para 5 de janeiro e será apresentada por Nikki Glaser

82ª edição do evento está marcada para 5 de janeiro e será apresentada por Nikki Glaser - (crédito: VideoFilmes)

Foi divulgada na manhã desta segunda-feira (9/12) a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025. A 82ª edição do evento está marcada para 5 de janeiro e será apresentada por Nikki Glaser.

O destaque para os brasileiros foi a indicação do filme Ainda estou aqui, de Walter Salles, na categoria de melhor filme em língua estrangeira, e da protagonista do longa, Fernanda Torres, na categoria de melhor atriz. 

Ainda estou aqui concorre com All we imagine as light, The girl with the needle, Emília Perez, Vermiglio e The seed of the sacred fig. Já Fernanda compete o prêmio com grandes nomes do cinema mundial: Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Pamela Anderson e Kate Winslet.

Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados: 

Melhor filme — drama

  • A complete unknown
  • Conclave
  • Duna: parte dois
  • Nickel boys
  • September 5
  • The brutalist

Melhor filme — musical ou comédia

  • A real pain
  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • Emilia Pérez
  • The substance (A substância)
  • Wicked

Melhor filme de animação

  • Flow
  • Divertidamente 2
  • Memoir of a snail
  • Moana 2
  • Wallace & Gromit: vengeance most fowl
  • The wild robot

Melhor destaque nas bilheterias

  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Gladiador 2
  • Divertidamente 2
  • Twisters
  • Wicked
  • The wild robot

Melhor filme — língua não inglesa

  • All we imagine as light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Ainda estou aqui
  • The girl with the needle
  • The seed of the sacred fig
  • Vermiglio

Melhor atriz de filme — drama

  • Pamela Anderson, The last showgirl
  • Angelina Jolie, Maria
  • Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
  • Tilda Swinton, O quarto ao lado
  • Fernanda Torres, Ainda estou aqui
  • Kate Winslet, Lee

Melhor ator de filme — drama

  • Adrien Brody, The brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet, A complete unknown
  • Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
  • Sebastian Stan, The apprentice

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A real pain
  • Edward Norton, A complete unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The apprentice
  • Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Melhor ator de filme — musical ou comédia

  • Jesse Eisenberg, A real pain
  • Hugh Grant, Heretic
  • Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday night
  • Jesse Plemons, Kinds of kindness
  • Glen Powell, Hit man
  • Sebastian Stan, A different man

Melhor ator de série — drama

  • Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed innocent
  • Gary Oldman, Slow horses
  • Eddie Redmayne, The day of the Jackal
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, Shgun
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Melhor trilha sonora — filme

  • Conclave
  • The brutalist
  • The wild robot
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Challengers
  • Dune: parte dois


Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • Baby reindeer
  • Disclaimer
  • Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez story
  • The Penguin
  • Ripley
  • True detective: night country

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, The bear
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Dakota Fanning, Ripley
  • Jessica Gunning, Baby reindeer
  • Allison Janney, The diplomat
  • Kali Reis, True detective: night country

Melhor canção original — filme

  • The last showgirl – Beautiful that way
  • Challengers – Compress/Repress
  • Emilia Pérez – El mal
  • Better man – Forbidden road
  • The wild robot — Kiss the sky
  • Emilia Pérez – Mi camino

Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV

  • Tadanobu Asano, Shgun
  • Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • Harrison Ford, Shrinking
  • Jack Lowden, Slow horses
  • Diego Luna, La maquina
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The bear

Melhor atriz de TV — musical ou comédia

  • Kristen Bell, Nobody wants this
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott elementary
  • Ayo Edebiri, The bear
  • Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building
  • Kathryn Hahn, Agatha para sempre
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
  • Jodie Foster, True detective: night country
  • Cristin Milioti, The penguin
  • Sofía Vergara, Griselda
  • Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
  • Kate Winslet, The regime

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme

  • Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Felicity Jones, The brutalist
  • Margaret Qualley, A substância
  • Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Melhor roteiro de filme

  • Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
  • Anora, Sean Baker
  • The brutalist, Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold
  • A real pain, Jesse Eisenberg
  • A substância, Coralie Fargeat
  • Conclave, Peter Straughan

Melhor ator em série de TV — musical ou comédia

  • Adam Brody, Nobody wants this
  • Ted Danson, A man on the inside
  • Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only murders in the building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The bear

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • Colin Farrell, The penguin
  • Richard Gadd, Baby reindeer
  • Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
  • Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story
  • Ewan McGregor, A gentleman in Moscow
  • Andrew Scott, Ripley

Melhor atriz em série de TV — drama

  • Kathy Bates, Matlock
  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the dragon
  • Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Keira Knightley, Black doves
  • Keri Russell, The diplomat
  • Anna Sawai, Shgun

Melhor diretor — filme

  • Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
  • Sean Baker, Anora
  • Edward Berger, Conclave
  • Brady Corbet, The brutalist
  • Coralie Fargeat, A substância
  • Payal Kapadia, All we imagine as light

Melhor série de TV (drama)

  • The day of the Jackal
  • The diplomat
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith
  • Shgun
  • Slow horses
  • Round 6 

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

  • Yura Borisov, Anora
  • Kieran Culkin, A real pain
  • Edward Norton, A complete unknown
  • Guy Pearce, The brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong, The apprentice
  • Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Melhor atriz em filme - comédia ou musical

  • Amy Adams, Nightbitch
  • Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
  • Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Demi Moore, A substância
  • Zendaya, Challengers

Melhor série — comédia ou musical

  • Abbott elementary
  • The bear
  • The gentlemen
  • Hacks
  • Nobody wants this
  • Only murders in the building

Melhor stand-up para TV

  • Jamie Foxx, What had happened was
  • Nikki Glaser, Someday you’ll die
  • Seth Meyers, Dad man walking
  • Adam Sandler, Love you
  • Ali Wong, Single lady
  • Ramy Youssef, More feelings

