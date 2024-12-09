Globo de Ouro 2025: Veja a lista completa dos indicados

Foi divulgada na manhã desta segunda-feira (9/12) a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025. A 82ª edição do evento está marcada para 5 de janeiro e será apresentada por Nikki Glaser.

O destaque para os brasileiros foi a indicação do filme Ainda estou aqui, de Walter Salles, na categoria de melhor filme em língua estrangeira, e da protagonista do longa, Fernanda Torres, na categoria de melhor atriz.

Ainda estou aqui concorre com All we imagine as light, The girl with the needle, Emília Perez, Vermiglio e The seed of the sacred fig. Já Fernanda compete o prêmio com grandes nomes do cinema mundial: Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Pamela Anderson e Kate Winslet.

Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados:

Melhor filme — drama

A complete unknown

Conclave

Duna: parte dois

Nickel boys

September 5

The brutalist

Melhor filme — musical ou comédia

A real pain

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

The substance (A substância)

Wicked

Melhor filme de animação

Flow

Divertidamente 2

Memoir of a snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: vengeance most fowl

The wild robot

Melhor destaque nas bilheterias

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiador 2

Divertidamente 2

Twisters

Wicked

The wild robot

Melhor filme — língua não inglesa

All we imagine as light

Emilia Pérez

Ainda estou aqui

The girl with the needle

The seed of the sacred fig

Vermiglio

Melhor atriz de filme — drama

Pamela Anderson, The last showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, O quarto ao lado

Fernanda Torres, Ainda estou aqui

Kate Winslet, Lee

Melhor ator de filme — drama

Adrien Brody, The brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A complete unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The apprentice

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A real pain

Edward Norton, A complete unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Melhor ator de filme — musical ou comédia

Jesse Eisenberg, A real pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of kindness

Glen Powell, Hit man

Sebastian Stan, A different man

Melhor ator de série — drama

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow horses

Eddie Redmayne, The day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Melhor trilha sonora — filme

Conclave

The brutalist

The wild robot

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

Dune: parte dois



Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

Baby reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez story

The Penguin

Ripley

True detective: night country

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV

Liza Colón-Zayas, The bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby reindeer

Allison Janney, The diplomat

Kali Reis, True detective: night country

Melhor canção original — filme

The last showgirl – Beautiful that way

Challengers – Compress/Repress

Emilia Pérez – El mal

Better man – Forbidden road

The wild robot — Kiss the sky

Emilia Pérez – Mi camino

Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV

Tadanobu Asano, Shgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow horses

Diego Luna, La maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The bear

Melhor atriz de TV — musical ou comédia

Kristen Bell, Nobody wants this

Quinta Brunson, Abbott elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The bear

Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha para sempre

Jean Smart, Hacks

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True detective: night country

Cristin Milioti, The penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet, The regime

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The brutalist

Margaret Qualley, A substância

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Melhor roteiro de filme

Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard

Anora, Sean Baker

The brutalist, Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold

A real pain, Jesse Eisenberg

A substância, Coralie Fargeat

Conclave, Peter Straughan

Melhor ator em série de TV — musical ou comédia

Adam Brody, Nobody wants this

Ted Danson, A man on the inside

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Jeremy Allen White, The bear

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

Colin Farrell, The penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story

Ewan McGregor, A gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Melhor atriz em série de TV — drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black doves

Keri Russell, The diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shgun

Melhor diretor — filme

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, A substância

Payal Kapadia, All we imagine as light

Melhor série de TV (drama)

The day of the Jackal

The diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shgun

Slow horses

Round 6

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A real pain

Edward Norton, A complete unknown

Guy Pearce, The brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Melhor atriz em filme - comédia ou musical

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, A substância

Zendaya, Challengers

Melhor série — comédia ou musical

Abbott elementary

The bear

The gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody wants this

Only murders in the building

Melhor stand-up para TV

Jamie Foxx, What had happened was

Nikki Glaser, Someday you’ll die

Seth Meyers, Dad man walking

Adam Sandler, Love you

Ali Wong, Single lady

Ramy Youssef, More feelings