Globo de Ouro 2025: Veja a lista completa dos indicados

Foi divulgada na manhã desta segunda-feira (9/12) a lista de indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025. A 82ª edição do evento está marcada para 5 de janeiro e será apresentada por Nikki Glaser.
O destaque para os brasileiros foi a indicação do filme Ainda estou aqui, de Walter Salles, na categoria de melhor filme em língua estrangeira, e da protagonista do longa, Fernanda Torres, na categoria de melhor atriz.
Ainda estou aqui concorre com All we imagine as light, The girl with the needle, Emília Perez, Vermiglio e The seed of the sacred fig. Já Fernanda compete o prêmio com grandes nomes do cinema mundial: Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Pamela Anderson e Kate Winslet.
Confira abaixo a lista completa de indicados:
Melhor filme — drama
- A complete unknown
- Conclave
- Duna: parte dois
- Nickel boys
- September 5
- The brutalist
Melhor filme — musical ou comédia
- A real pain
- Anora
- Challengers
- Emilia Pérez
- The substance (A substância)
- Wicked
Melhor filme de animação
- Flow
- Divertidamente 2
- Memoir of a snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: vengeance most fowl
- The wild robot
Melhor destaque nas bilheterias
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiador 2
- Divertidamente 2
- Twisters
- Wicked
- The wild robot
Melhor filme — língua não inglesa
- All we imagine as light
- Emilia Pérez
- Ainda estou aqui
- The girl with the needle
- The seed of the sacred fig
- Vermiglio
Melhor atriz de filme — drama
- Pamela Anderson, The last showgirl
- Angelina Jolie, Maria
- Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Tilda Swinton, O quarto ao lado
- Fernanda Torres, Ainda estou aqui
- Kate Winslet, Lee
Melhor ator de filme — drama
- Adrien Brody, The brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A complete unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
- Sebastian Stan, The apprentice
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A real pain
- Edward Norton, A complete unknown
- Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Melhor ator de filme — musical ou comédia
- Jesse Eisenberg, A real pain
- Hugh Grant, Heretic
- Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday night
- Jesse Plemons, Kinds of kindness
- Glen Powell, Hit man
- Sebastian Stan, A different man
Melhor ator de série — drama
- Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed innocent
- Gary Oldman, Slow horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shgun
- Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Melhor trilha sonora — filme
- Conclave
- The brutalist
- The wild robot
- Emilia Pérez
- Challengers
- Dune: parte dois
Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV
- Baby reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: the Lyle and Erik Menendez story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True detective: night country
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Dakota Fanning, Ripley
- Jessica Gunning, Baby reindeer
- Allison Janney, The diplomat
- Kali Reis, True detective: night country
Melhor canção original — filme
- The last showgirl – Beautiful that way
- Challengers – Compress/Repress
- Emilia Pérez – El mal
- Better man – Forbidden road
- The wild robot — Kiss the sky
- Emilia Pérez – Mi camino
Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV
- Tadanobu Asano, Shgun
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jack Lowden, Slow horses
- Diego Luna, La maquina
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The bear
Melhor atriz de TV — musical ou comédia
- Kristen Bell, Nobody wants this
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The bear
- Selena Gomez, Only murders in the building
- Kathryn Hahn, Agatha para sempre
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True detective: night country
- Cristin Milioti, The penguin
- Sofía Vergara, Griselda
- Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
- Kate Winslet, The regime
Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme
- Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Felicity Jones, The brutalist
- Margaret Qualley, A substância
- Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Melhor roteiro de filme
- Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The brutalist, Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold
- A real pain, Jesse Eisenberg
- A substância, Coralie Fargeat
- Conclave, Peter Straughan
Melhor ator em série de TV — musical ou comédia
- Adam Brody, Nobody wants this
- Ted Danson, A man on the inside
- Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only murders in the building
- Jeremy Allen White, The bear
Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV
- Colin Farrell, The penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez story
- Ewan McGregor, A gentleman in Moscow
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Melhor atriz em série de TV — drama
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the dragon
- Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Keira Knightley, Black doves
- Keri Russell, The diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shgun
Melhor diretor — filme
- Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker, Anora
- Edward Berger, Conclave
- Brady Corbet, The brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat, A substância
- Payal Kapadia, All we imagine as light
Melhor série de TV (drama)
- The day of the Jackal
- The diplomat
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- Shgun
- Slow horses
- Round 6
Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A real pain
- Edward Norton, A complete unknown
- Guy Pearce, The brutalist
- Jeremy Strong, The apprentice
- Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Melhor atriz em filme - comédia ou musical
- Amy Adams, Nightbitch
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, A substância
- Zendaya, Challengers
Melhor série — comédia ou musical
- Abbott elementary
- The bear
- The gentlemen
- Hacks
- Nobody wants this
- Only murders in the building
Melhor stand-up para TV
- Jamie Foxx, What had happened was
- Nikki Glaser, Someday you’ll die
- Seth Meyers, Dad man walking
- Adam Sandler, Love you
- Ali Wong, Single lady
- Ramy Youssef, More feelings
