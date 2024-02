IBovespa cai 4,79%, em janeiro, e registra pior resultado desde 2016

Bolsa de valores São Paulo- (FILES) View at the Stocks Exchange headquarters in downtown Sao Paulo Brazil on September 22, 2015. The dollar runs higher on Tuesday and passes the historical maximum of R$ 4. Brazil's central bank (BCB) is preparing a further 0.5 percentage point cut in its benchmark interest rate to 11.25%, based on the "disinflation" process the economy is undergoing, according to forecasts for its first meeting of the year, which began on January 30, 2024. (Photo by Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)