Morre o escritor tcheco Milan Kundera, aos 94 anos

(FILES) Portrait taken on October 14, 1973 shows Czech-born French writer Milan Kundera in Prague. Czech writer Milan Kundera, the author of "The Unbearable Lightness of Being", has died aged 94, said Anna Mrazova, spokeswoman for the Milan Kundera Library in his native city of Brno on July 12, 2023. (Photo by AFP) - (crédito: AFP)