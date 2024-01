Rei Frederik assume trono na Dinamarca, após renúncia da rainha Margrethe II

King Frederik X of Denmark kisses Queen Mary of Denmark on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark on January 14, 2024, after a declaration on the accession to the throne by the Danish prime minister. Denmark turned a page in its history on January 14 as Queen Margrethe II abdicated the throne and her son became King Frederik X, with more than 100,000 Danes turning out for the unprecedented event. (Photo by Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT - (crédito: AFP)