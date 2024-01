Estupro e corrupção: prefeito de Nova York enfrenta série de escândalos

(FILES) New York City Mayor Eric Adams attends a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the expansion of capacity at the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Staten Island Compost Facility on January 4, 2024, in New York. New York Mayor Eric Adams is gripped by a slew of scandals, including a sexual assault allegation and claims of corruption -- threatening to derail his ambitions and open the door to challengers. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) - (crédito: ANGELA WEISS / AFP)