Entenda o que muda após a Suprema Corte liberar Trump na disputa no Colorado

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 4: Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump takes questions after speaking in the library at Mar-a-Lago on March 4, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Trump can appear on this year's presidential ballot in all states. The Court reversed a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that had disqualified him from appearing on that state's ballot for engaging in insurrection. Alon Skuy/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Alon Skuy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) - (crédito: Getty Images via AFP)