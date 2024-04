Tribunal anula condenação de Harvey Weinstein por crime sexual

(FILES) Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Supreme Court February 20, 2020, for the third day of jury deliberations in his sex assault trial in New York. New York's highest court on April 25, 2024, overturned Hollywood producer Weinstein's 2020 conviction on sex crime charges and ordered a new trial. In their decision, judges cited errors in the way the trial had been conducted, including admitting the testimony of women who were not part of the charges against him. "Order reversed and a new trial ordered," the judges wrote. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) - (crédito: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)