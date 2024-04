Milhares de voos são cancelados na França por greve de controladores

This photograph taken on April 24, 2024, shows a departure information panel with multiple cancelled flights announced as air traffic controllers striked over pay and sector reform, at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport. Air traffic in France ran at a snail's pace on April 25, 2024, morning as airlines were forced to cancel flights in response to a strike by air traffic controllers, despite a last-minute agreement with the main union. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) - (crédito: AFP)