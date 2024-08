Polícia revela plano de atentado contra Suprema Corte da Colômbia

The President of the Supreme Court of Justice, magistrate Gerson Chaverra, speaks during a press conference after an alleged plan to attack the Palace of Justice became known, authorities said, in Bogota on August 16, 2024. Colombian police discovered explosives and plans for an alleged plot to attack the headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice in Bogota, the president of that court denounced on August 16. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) - (crédito: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)