Estados Unidos vetam proposta de cessar-fogo em Gaza

-- AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2024 -- A Palestinian woman holds the shrouded body of child killed in Israeli bombardment, at a health clinic in the area of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 26, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) / AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2024 - (crédito: Eyad BABA / AFP)