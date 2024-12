Pela primeira vez, Zelensky sugere ceder território em troca de cessar-fogo

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on November 23, 2024, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and his wife Olena Zelenska (L) pay tribute to the victims of the famine of 1932-1933 at the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - (crédito: AFP)