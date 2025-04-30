InícioMundo
TRAGÉDIA

Incêndio em hotel deixa mortos e feridos na Índia

A polícia local informou que alguns sobreviventes conseguiram escapar pelas janelas do prédio

Firefighters gather outside the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption - (crédito: AFP)
Firefighters gather outside the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption - (crédito: AFP)

Um incêndio registrado na manhã desta quarta-feira (30/4) em um hotel na cidade indiana de Calcutá resultou na morte de pelo menos 15 pessoas. A polícia local informou que alguns sobreviventes conseguiram escapar pelas janelas do prédio.

Leia também: Carro pega fogo na L2 Sul e provoca engarrafamento no Plano Piloto

O chefe de polícia de Calcutá, Manoj Verma, declarou que "pessoas foram resgatadas dos quartos e do telhado do hotel". Ele afirmou que o fogo começou na noite de terça-feira (29/4) e já está controlado.

  • Police officials guard the entrance of the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption
    Police officials guard the entrance of the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption AFP
  • Onlookers stand in a balcony as they look at the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption
    Onlookers stand in a balcony as they look at the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption AFP
  • Firefighters inspect the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption
    Firefighters inspect the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption AFP
  • Firefighters gather outside the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption
    Firefighters gather outside the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption AFP
  • Police officials and firefighters gather at the entrance of the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption
    Police officials and firefighters gather at the entrance of the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption AFP

Siga o canal do Correio no WhatsApp e receba as principais notícias do dia no seu celular

Segundo autoridades locais, esses incêndios ocorrem com frequência na Índia devido à ausência de equipamentos de combate ao fogo e ao descumprimento de normas de segurança.

*com informações da AFP

Saiba Mais

Luciana Corrêa

Subeditora

Jornalista pelo Unicesp, pós-graduada em gestão cultural e em gestão em marketing digital pelo Senac. Foi assessora do Senac-DF, editora da Revista Fecomércio-DF e atuou junto à comunicação de marcas nacionais. Passou também pela redação da GPS Brasília

Por Luciana Corrêa
postado em 30/04/2025 11:51
x