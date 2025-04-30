Incêndio em hotel deixa mortos e feridos na Índia

A polícia local informou que alguns sobreviventes conseguiram escapar pelas janelas do prédio
Firefighters gather outside the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025.
Um incêndio registrado na manhã desta quarta-feira (30/4) em um hotel na cidade indiana de Calcutá resultou na morte de pelo menos 15 pessoas. A polícia local informou que alguns sobreviventes conseguiram escapar pelas janelas do prédio.
O chefe de polícia de Calcutá, Manoj Verma, declarou que "pessoas foram resgatadas dos quartos e do telhado do hotel". Ele afirmou que o fogo começou na noite de terça-feira (29/4) e já está controlado.
Police officials guard the entrance of the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025.
Onlookers stand in a balcony as they look at the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025.
Firefighters inspect the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025.
Firefighters gather outside the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025.
Police officials and firefighters gather at the entrance of the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025.
