Incêndio em hotel deixa mortos e feridos na Índia

Firefighters gather outside the Rituraj Hotel where a fire brokeout, in Kolkata on April 30, 2025. A fierce fire ripped through a hotel in the Indian city of Kolkata killing at least 15 people, police said on April 30, with some clambering out of windows and onto the rooftop to escape. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Caption - (crédito: AFP)