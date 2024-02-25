Bolsonaro chega a ato na Avenida Paulista; Michelle discursa

O ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro chegou por volta das 15h à Avenida Paulista para participar de ato convocado para este domingo. Antes de ele subir ao trio elétrico, o presidente do Partido Liberal, Valdemar Costa Neto, discursou e agradeceu a presença dos manifestantes, que, de acordo com ele, tornaram a sigla grande.

Valdemar não pode manter contato com Jair Bolsonaro e outros investigados no inquérito que corre no Supremo Tribunal Federal e apura tentativa de golpe de Estado. O Correio apurou que Bolsonaro aguardou dentro de um carro enquanto o presidente do PL discursava.

A ex-primeira-dama, Michelle Bolsonaro, discursou por cerca de meia hora durante o ato. Na maior parte do tempo, ela citou versículos bíblicos. "Eu estou aqui para dizer que amo o Brasil. Ore, clame para que o Brasil seja liberto. Eu creio que o senhor vai nos ouvir. O Brasil longe da corrupção", disse ela.

De acordo com Michelle, a vice-governadora do Distrito Federal, Celina Leão, está presente no ato. O governador de São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, e o de Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, também estão presentes, mas ainda não discursaram.















