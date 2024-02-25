Bolsonaro chega a ato na Avenida Paulista; Michelle discursa

postado em 25/02/2024 15:37 / atualizado em 25/02/2024 17:27
O ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro chegou por volta das 15h à Avenida Paulista para participar de ato convocado para este domingo. Antes de ele subir ao trio elétrico, o presidente do Partido Liberal, Valdemar Costa Neto, discursou e agradeceu a presença dos manifestantes, que, de acordo com ele, tornaram a sigla grande.
Valdemar não pode manter contato com Jair Bolsonaro e outros investigados no inquérito que corre no Supremo Tribunal Federal e apura tentativa de golpe de Estado. O Correio apurou que Bolsonaro aguardou dentro de um carro enquanto o presidente do PL discursava.
A ex-primeira-dama, Michelle Bolsonaro, discursou por cerca de meia hora durante o ato. Na maior parte do tempo, ela citou versículos bíblicos. "Eu estou aqui para dizer que amo o Brasil. Ore, clame para que o Brasil seja liberto. Eu creio que o senhor vai nos ouvir. O Brasil longe da corrupção", disse ela.
De acordo com Michelle, a vice-governadora do Distrito Federal, Celina Leão, está presente no ato. O governador de São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, e o de Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, também estão presentes, mas ainda não discursaram.
O ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) discursou neste domingo (25/2) em manifestação convocada na Avenida Paulista, com apoiadores e parlamentares
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C-L)) gestures next to his wife Michelle Bolsonaro (C-R) during a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2024, to reject claims he plotted a coup with allies to remain in power after his failed 2022 reelection bid. Investigators say the far-right ex-army captain led a plot to falsely discredit the Brazilian election system and prevent the winner of the vote, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from taking power. A week after Lula took office on January 1, 2023, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, urging the military to intervene to overturn what they called a stolen election. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
O ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) discursou neste domingo (25/2) em ato na Avenida Paulista, que reuniu milhares de apoiadores
Ex-primeira-dama Michelle Bolsonaro discursa durante ato na Avenida Paulista
