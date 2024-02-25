Ao menos quatro governadores marcam presença no ato pró-Bolsonaro na Avenida Paulista neste domingo (25/2). Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), de São Paulo; Romeu Zema (Novo), de Minas Gerais; Ronaldo Caiado (União), de Goiás; e Jorginho Mello (PL), de Santa Catarina, estão entre a multidão de bolsonaristas que se manifestam na principal avenida da capital paulista, convocados pelo próprio ex-presidente.



O senador Izalci Lucas (PSDB/DF) também está presente, além de várias deputados distritais: o líder da bancada o PL na Câmara Legislativa, Joaquim Roriz Neto; Thiago Manzoni (PL); Iolando Almeida (MDB); Paula Belmonte (Cidadania); Pastor Daniel de Castro (PP); e Roosevelt Vilela (PL). Entre os deputados federais pelo DF, são presenças confirmadas Bia Kicis, presidente do PL no DF, e Alberto Fraga (PL).

















O Correio tenta contato com a Secretaria de Segurança Pública de São Paulo para informações sobre o número destimado de participantes. Assim que houver retorno, essa matéria será atualizada. Cerca de 2 mil policiais devem fazer a segurança do ato.



Convocação para demonstrar força política

Bolsonaro convocou o ato há pouco mais de 10 dias, em vídeo publicado nas redes sociais, em que define o evento como um "ato pacífico em defesa do Estado Democrático de Direito". O ex-presidente pediu que os militantes vistam verde e amarelo, mas que não levem faixas com críticas a ninguém.



O ato ocorre em meio a investigações que ameaçam o político, que está inelegível, por decisão do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE). A Operação Tempus Veritatis foi deflagrada pela Polícia Federal quatro dias antes da convocação e investiga organização criminosa que atuou na tentativa de efetuar um golpe de Estado.

Ao todo, foram cumpridos 33 mandados de busca e apreensão, quatro mandados de prisão preventiva e 48 medidas cautelares diversas da prisão, que incluem a proibição de manter contato com os demais investigados, proibição de se ausentarem do país, com entrega dos passaportes e suspensão do exercício de funções públicas.

Além de Bolsonaro (PL), são alvos da operação o ex-ministro da Casa Civil Walter Braga Netto; o general Augusto Heleno; os ex-ministros da Defesa Paulo Sérgio Nogueira e Anderson Torres, e diversos militares e aliados políticos do ex-presidente da República. Em depoimento na última semana, na Polícia Federal em Brasília, o ex-presidente se manteve em silêncio.

Como mostrou o Correio, em razão do cenário delicado, Bolsonaro foi orientado a evitar "radicalização" durante o ato e, portanto, a não atacar ministros do Supremo ou políticos da oposição. Na quinta-feira (22), após o depoimento à PF, o advogado do ex-presidente, Fabio Wajngarten, afirmou que a expectativa para a manifestação era "a melhor possível”. "Bolsonaro terá uma grande oportunidade de fazer um balanço do seu governo, uma retrospectiva", disse.

