Ao menos quatro governadores marcam presença no ato pró-Bolsonaro na Avenida Paulista neste domingo (25/2). Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), de São Paulo; Romeu Zema (Novo), de Minas Gerais; Ronaldo Caiado (União), de Goiás; e Jorginho Mello (PL), de Santa Catarina, estão entre a multidão de bolsonaristas que se manifestam na principal avenida da capital paulista, convocados pelo próprio ex-presidente.
O senador Izalci Lucas (PSDB/DF) também está presente, além de várias deputados distritais: o líder da bancada o PL na Câmara Legislativa, Joaquim Roriz Neto; Thiago Manzoni (PL); Iolando Almeida (MDB); Paula Belmonte (Cidadania); Pastor Daniel de Castro (PP); e Roosevelt Vilela (PL). Entre os deputados federais pelo DF, são presenças confirmadas Bia Kicis, presidente do PL no DF, e Alberto Fraga (PL).
A supporter of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) attends a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2024, to reject claims he plotted a coup with allies to remain in power after his failed 2022 reelection bid. Investigators say the far-right ex-army captain led a plot to falsely discredit the Brazilian election system and prevent the winner of the vote, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from taking power. A week after Lula took office on January 1, 2023, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, urging the military to intervene to overturn what they called a stolen election. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP
Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP
Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP
Aerial view showing supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) attending a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2024, to reject claims he plotted a coup with allies to remain in power after his failed 2022 reelection bid. Investigators say the far-right ex-army captain led a plot to falsely discredit the Brazilian election system and prevent the winner of the vote, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from taking power. A week after Lula took office on January 1, 2023, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, urging the military to intervene to overturn what they called a stolen election. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP)
Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP
Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP
O Correio tenta contato com a Secretaria de Segurança Pública de São Paulo para informações sobre o número destimado de participantes. Assim que houver retorno, essa matéria será atualizada. Cerca de 2 mil policiais devem fazer a segurança do ato.
Convocação para demonstrar força política
Bolsonaro convocou o ato há pouco mais de 10 dias, em vídeo publicado nas redes sociais, em que define o evento como um "ato pacífico em defesa do Estado Democrático de Direito". O ex-presidente pediu que os militantes vistam verde e amarelo, mas que não levem faixas com críticas a ninguém.
O ato ocorre em meio a investigações que ameaçam o político, que está inelegível, por decisão do Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE). A Operação Tempus Veritatis foi deflagrada pela Polícia Federal quatro dias antes da convocação e investiga organização criminosa que atuou na tentativa de efetuar um golpe de Estado.
Ao todo, foram cumpridos 33 mandados de busca e apreensão, quatro mandados de prisão preventiva e 48 medidas cautelares diversas da prisão, que incluem a proibição de manter contato com os demais investigados, proibição de se ausentarem do país, com entrega dos passaportes e suspensão do exercício de funções públicas.
Além de Bolsonaro (PL), são alvos da operação o ex-ministro da Casa Civil Walter Braga Netto; o general Augusto Heleno; os ex-ministros da Defesa Paulo Sérgio Nogueira e Anderson Torres, e diversos militares e aliados políticos do ex-presidente da República. Em depoimento na última semana, na Polícia Federal em Brasília, o ex-presidente se manteve em silêncio.
Como mostrou o Correio, em razão do cenário delicado, Bolsonaro foi orientado a evitar "radicalização" durante o ato e, portanto, a não atacar ministros do Supremo ou políticos da oposição. Na quinta-feira (22), após o depoimento à PF, o advogado do ex-presidente, Fabio Wajngarten, afirmou que a expectativa para a manifestação era "a melhor possível”. "Bolsonaro terá uma grande oportunidade de fazer um balanço do seu governo, uma retrospectiva", disse.