Ato na Paulista: Bolsonaro pede anistia para golpistas do 8/1

postado em 25/02/2024 16:57 / atualizado em 25/02/2024 17:20
O ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) pediu neste domingo (25/2) que o Congresso Nacional prepare um projeto de anistia para os presos durante os atos golpistas de 8 de janeiro, quando as sedes dos Três Poderes foram depredadas, em Brasília.
Bolsonaro discursou durante manifestação na Avenida Paulista, que reuniu parlamentares, governadores e milhares de seus apoiadores nas ruas. Segundo ele, é preciso libertar os "pobres coitados" que foram presos após os atos, mas punir quem participou da depredação.
"Por parte do Parlamento brasileiro, [deputados] Nikolas [Ferreira], Zucco, [Marco] Feliciano, meus colegas aqui do lado, é uma anistia para aqueles pobres coitados que estão presos em Brasília. Nós não queremos mais que seus filhos sejam órfãos de pais vivos", declarou o ex-presidente. "Nós já anistiamos, no passado, quem fez barbaridade no Brasil", emendou.
"Quem porventura depredou patrimônio, que nós não concordamos com isso, que paguem. Mas essas penas fogem ao mínimo da razoabilidade. Nós não podemos entender o que levou poucas pessoas a apenaram tão drasticamente esses pobres coitados que estavam lá no 8 de janeiro de 2023", disse ainda Bolsonaro.
As penas contra os participantes dos atos golpistas, julgados pelo Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), chegam a 17 anos de prisão.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (C-L)) gestures next to his wife Michelle Bolsonaro (C-R) during a rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on February 25, 2024, to reject claims he plotted a coup with allies to remain in power after his failed 2022 reelection bid. Investigators say the far-right ex-army captain led a plot to falsely discredit the Brazilian election system and prevent the winner of the vote, leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, from taking power. A week after Lula took office on January 1, 2023, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, urging the military to intervene to overturn what they called a stolen election. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP)
NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP
O ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) discursou neste domingo (25/2) em ato na Avenida Paulista, que reuniu milhares de apoiadores
Reprodução
Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP
Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP