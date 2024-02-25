Ato na Paulista: Bolsonaro pede anistia para golpistas do 8/1

O ex-presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL) pediu neste domingo (25/2) que o Congresso Nacional prepare um projeto de anistia para os presos durante os atos golpistas de 8 de janeiro, quando as sedes dos Três Poderes foram depredadas, em Brasília.

Bolsonaro discursou durante manifestação na Avenida Paulista, que reuniu parlamentares, governadores e milhares de seus apoiadores nas ruas. Segundo ele, é preciso libertar os "pobres coitados" que foram presos após os atos, mas punir quem participou da depredação.

"Por parte do Parlamento brasileiro, [deputados] Nikolas [Ferreira], Zucco, [Marco] Feliciano, meus colegas aqui do lado, é uma anistia para aqueles pobres coitados que estão presos em Brasília. Nós não queremos mais que seus filhos sejam órfãos de pais vivos", declarou o ex-presidente. "Nós já anistiamos, no passado, quem fez barbaridade no Brasil", emendou.

PF investiga suposta tentativa de golpe

O ato foi convocado em defesa de Jair Bolsonaro, alvo de investigação pela Polícia Federal pelo suposto planejamento de um golpe de Estado, com a participação das Forças Armadas.

"Quem porventura depredou patrimônio, que nós não concordamos com isso, que paguem. Mas essas penas fogem ao mínimo da razoabilidade. Nós não podemos entender o que levou poucas pessoas a apenaram tão drasticamente esses pobres coitados que estavam lá no 8 de janeiro de 2023", disse ainda Bolsonaro.

As penas contra os participantes dos atos golpistas, julgados pelo Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF), chegam a 17 anos de prisão.









< >