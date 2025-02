Covid-19 é ameaça 30 meses depois

23.Mar.2021 - General view of Pedro Dell'Antonia field hospital, in Santo Andre, almost 100% full, after 10 months open, the longer one in the region. Director of the city hospital's, Victor Chiavegato expected, 5 months ago, that the hospital would be closed by now. The second wave, however, stroke Brazil with violence - mostly because of the lack of social distance and the slowliness of the vaccination program, both to blame Jair Bolsonaro's denial politics - and now Mr. Chiavegato and his colleagues expect no other than keep the field hospital for the whole 2021 - (crédito: Gustavo Basso)