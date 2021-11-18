MODA

Aprovados? Veja os looks que desfilaram no tapete vermelho Grammy Latino

Entre as celebridades tiveram vários brasileiros, como Anitta e Giulia Be

RN
Ronayre Nunes
postado em 18/11/2021 22:49
Hora de bater o martelo: qual foi a melhor? - (crédito: Bridget BENNETT / AFP - Arturo Holmes/AFP)
Hora de bater o martelo: qual foi a melhor? - (crédito: Bridget BENNETT / AFP - Arturo Holmes/AFP)

A edição de 2021 do Grammy Latino, a maior premiação musical latina, já está rolando nesta quinta-feira (18/11), direto de Las Vegas, nos Estados Unidos. E direto do tapete vermelho diversas celebridades já estão brilhando. Confira os destaques (em termos de look):

  • Gloria Trevi
    Gloria Trevi BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Love of Lesbian
    Love of Lesbian BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Ana Brenda
    Ana Brenda Bridget BENNETT / AFP
  • AleMor e Wizzmer
    AleMor e Wizzmer Bridget BENNETT / AFP
  • Cristina Bernal e Alan Tacher
    Cristina Bernal e Alan Tacher Arturo Holmes
  • Farina
    Farina BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Rafa Pabon
    Rafa Pabon BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Lasso
    Lasso BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Giulia Be
    Giulia Be BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Tinto Tango
    Tinto Tango Arturo Holmes
  • Mon Laferte
    Mon Laferte BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Carlinhos Brown e Nina
    Carlinhos Brown e Nina BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Anitta
    Anitta BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Clarissa Molina
    Clarissa Molina Arturo Holmes
  • Anitta
    Anitta Arturo Holmes
  • Paloma Mami
    Paloma Mami BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Bella Thorne
    Bella Thorne Arturo Holmes
  • Paula Arenas
    Paula Arenas BRIDGET BENNETT
  • LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., Chair of The Recording Academy Board Of Trustees Tammy Hurt, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy Manuel Abud and Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer of The Recording Academy Panos A. Panay attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Caption
    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., Chair of The Recording Academy Board Of Trustees Tammy Hurt, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy Manuel Abud and Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer of The Recording Academy Panos A. Panay attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Caption Arturo Holmes
  • Snow Tha Product
    Snow Tha Product BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Guaynaa
    Guaynaa BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Ana Brenda
    Ana Brenda Bridget BENNETT / AFP
  • Love of Lesbian
    Love of Lesbian BRIDGET BENNETT
  • AleMor e Wizzmer
    AleMor e Wizzmer Bridget BENNETT / AFP
  • Cristina Bernal e Alan Tacher
    Cristina Bernal e Alan Tacher Arturo Holmes
  • Farina
    Farina BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Rafa Pabon
    Rafa Pabon BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Lasso
    Lasso BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Giulia Be
    Giulia Be BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Tinto Tango
    Tinto Tango Arturo Holmes
  • Mon Laferte
    Mon Laferte BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Carlinhos Brown e Nina
    Carlinhos Brown e Nina BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Anitta
    Anitta BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Clarissa Molina
    Clarissa Molina Arturo Holmes
  • Anitta
    Anitta Arturo Holmes
  • Paloma Mami
    Paloma Mami BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Bella Thorne
    Bella Thorne Arturo Holmes
  • Paula Arenas
    Paula Arenas BRIDGET BENNETT
  • LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., Chair of The Recording Academy Board Of Trustees Tammy Hurt, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy Manuel Abud and Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer of The Recording Academy Panos A. Panay attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Caption
    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) CEO of The Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr., Chair of The Recording Academy Board Of Trustees Tammy Hurt, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy Manuel Abud and Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer of The Recording Academy Panos A. Panay attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images/AFP== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Caption Arturo Holmes
  • Snow Tha Product
    Snow Tha Product BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Guaynaa
    Guaynaa BRIDGET BENNETT
  • Gloria Trevi
    Gloria Trevi BRIDGET BENNETT

Saiba Mais

Os comentários não representam a opinião do jornal e são de responsabilidade do autor. As mensagens estão sujeitas a moderação prévia antes da publicação

CONTINUE LENDO SOBRE