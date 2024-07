Roteirista de 'Chinatown', Robert Towne morre aos 89 anos

(FILES) Writer/director Robert Towne speaks onstage during the 2016 Writers Guild Awards LA Ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on February 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Robert Towne, the Hollywood writer whose "Chinatown" script is often described as the greatest screenplay ever written, has died at 89. The Oscar winner, whose credits also include "The Last Detail" and "Shampoo," and the first two "Mission: Impossible" films, passed away at home in Los Angeles, publicist Carri McClure told AFP. Towne was a leading figure of the 1970s New Hollywood movement. Several classics benefited from Towne's input, despite his name being absent from their writing credits. (Photo by Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) - (crédito: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)