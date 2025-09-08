VMA 2025: Lady Gaga lidera prêmios; confira a lista completa de vencedores

Na noite deste domingo (7/9), o MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) reuniu os nomes consagrados da música e artistas em ascensão em uma noite de performances e vitórias. Lady Gaga liderou as indicações, totalizando 12 nomeações, e levou para casa os prêmios de Artista do Ano, Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Colaboração com Bruno Mars em Die with a smile.
Rosé também destacou-se ao conquistar o prêmio de Música do Ano com Apt., colaboração com Bruno Mars. Entre as novas apostas da indústria, Alex Warren ganhou visibilidade ao ser reconhecido como Artista Revelação. Já Sabrina Carpenter consolidou ainda mais sua posição no pop ao acumular três vitórias: Melhor Artista Pop, Melhor Álbum e Melhores Efeitos Visuais. Ariana Grande também teve uma participação marcante, levando para casa três estatuetas nas categorias Vídeo do Ano, Melhor Pop e Melhor Longa, este último pelo projeto Brighter Days Ahead.
O VMA 2025 ainda celebrou talentos de diferentes estilos musicais. Shakira garantiu o prêmio de Melhor Latino, Doechii foi reconhecida em duas frentes — Melhor Hip-Hop e Melhor Coreografia —, enquanto o Coldplay levou a categoria de Melhor Rock. Tyla brilhou com o título de Melhor Afrobeat, e o trio Lisa, Doja Cat e Raye venceu como Melhor K-pop.
Confira todos os indicados e os vencedores (em negrito) do VMA 2025:
Artista do Ano
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Vídeo do Ano
- Ariana Grande — Brighter Days Ahead
- Billie Eilish — Birds of a Feather
- Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars — Die with a Smile
- Rosé e Bruno Mars — Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
- The Weeknd, Playboy Carti — Timeless
Música do Ano
- Alex Warren — Ordinary
- Billie Eilish — Birds of a Feather
- Doechii — Anxiety
- Ed Sheeran — Sapphire
- Gracie Abrams — I Love You, I’m Sorry
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars — Die with a Smile
- Lorde — What Was That
- Rosé e Bruno Mars — Apt.
- Tate McRae — Sports Car
- The Weeknd, Playboy Carti — Timeless
Artista Revelação
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Melhor Artista Pop
- Ariana Grande
- Charli XCX
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
Performance do Ano — MTV Push
- Agosto de 2024: Shaboozey — A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Setembro de 2024: Ayra Starr — Last Heartbreak Song
- Outubro de 2024: Mark Ambor — Belong Together
- Novembro de 2024: Lay Bankz — Graveyard
- Dezembro de 2024: Dasha — Bye Bye Bye
- Janeiro de 2025: Katseye — Touch
- Fevereiro de 2025: Jordan Adetunji — Kehlani
- Março de 2025: Leon Thomas — Yes It Is
- Abril de 2025: Livingston — Shadow
- Maio de 2025: Damiano David — Next Summer
- Junho de 2025: Gigi Perez — Sailor Song
- Julho de 2025: Role Model — Sally, When the Wine Runs Out
Melhor Colaboração
- Bailey Zimmerman com Luke Combs — Backup Plan
- Kendrick Lamar e SZA — Luther
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars — Die with a Smile
- Post Malone com Blake Shelton — Pour Me a Drink
- Rosé e Bruno Mars — Apt.
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco — Sunset Blvd
Melhor Grupo
- aespa
- All Time Low
- Backstreet Boys
- BLACKPINK
- Coldplay
- Evanescence
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- KATSEYE
- My Chemical Romance
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- The Marías
- twenty one pilots
Melhor Pop
- Alex Warren — Ordinary
- Ariana Grande — Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran — Sapphire
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars — Die with a Smile
- Rosé e Bruno Mars — Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Melhor Hip-Hop
- Doechii — Anxiety
- Drake — Nokia
- Eminem com Jelly Roll — Somebody Save Me
- GloRilla com Sexyy Red — Whatchu Kno About Me
- Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us
- LL Cool J com Eminem — Murdergram Deux
- Travis Scott — 4X4
Melhor R&B
- Chris Brown — Residuals
- Leon Thomas e Freddie Gibbs — Mutt (Remix)
- Mariah Carey — Type Dangerous
- Partynextdoor — N o C hill
- Summer Walker — Heart of a Woman
- SZA — Drive
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti — Timeless
Melhor Alternativo
- Gigi Perez — Sailor Song
- Imagine Dragons — Wake Up
- Lola Young — Messy
- MGK & Jelly Roll — Lonely Road
- Sombr — Back to Friends
- The Marías — Back to Me
Melhor Rock
- Coldplay — All My Love
- Evanescence — Afterlife
- Green Day — One Eyed Bastard
- Lenny Kravitz — Honey
- Linkin Park — The Emptiness Machine
- Twenty One Pilots — The Contract
Melhor Latino
- Bad Bunny — Baile Inolvidable
- J Balvin — Rio
- Karol G — Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
- Peso Pluma — La Patrulla
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos — Khé?
- Shakira — Soltera
Melhor K-pop
- Aespa – Whiplash
- Jennie – Like Jennie
- Jimin – Who
- Jisoo – Earthquake
- Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again
- Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom
- Rosé – Toxic Till the End
Melhor Afrobeat
- Asake e Travis Scott – Active
- Burna Boy com Travis Scott – TaTaTa
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Remix)
- Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)
- Tems com Asake – Get It Right
- Tyla – Push 2 Start
- Wizkid com Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart
Melhor Country
- Chris Stapleton – Think I’m In Love With You
- Cody Johnson com Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU
- Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
- Morgan Wallen – Smile
Música de Verão
- Addison Rae – Headphones On
- Alex Warren – Ordinary
- Benson Boone – Mystical Magical
- BigXthaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman – All the Way
- Chappell Roan – The Subway
- Demi Lovato – Fast
- Doja Cat – Jealous Type
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI – Golden
- Jessie Murph – Blue Strips
- Justin Bieber – Daisies
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)
- Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae – What I Want
- Ravyn Lenae feat. Rex Orange County – Love Me Not
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Sombr – 12 to 12
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
Melhor Álbum
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Mais Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Melhor Longa
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
- Damiano David – Funny Little Stories
- Mac Miller – Balloonerism
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Melhor Vídeo Para o Bem
- Burna Boy – Higher
- Charli XCX – Guess com Billie Eilish
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking
Melhor Direção
- Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
- Charli XCX – Guess com Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Charli XCX – Guess com Billie Eilish
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Lorde – Man Of The Year
- Miley Cyrus – End of the World
- Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.
Melhor Cinematografia
- Ariana Grande — Brighter Days Ahead
- Ed Sheeran — Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
- Miley Cyrus — Easy Lover
- Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
Melhor Edição
- Charli XCX — Guess com Billie Eilish
- Ed Sheeran — Sapphire
- Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
- Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
- Tate McRae — Just Keep Watching
Melhor Coreografia
- Doechii — Anxiety
- FKA Twigs — Eusexua
- Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us
- Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
- Tyla — Push 2 Start
- Zara Larsson — Pretty Ugly
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Ariana Grande — Brighter Days Ahead
- Lady Gaga — Abracadabra
- Rosé & Bruno Mars — Apt.
- Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild
- Tate McRae — Just Keep Watching
- The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow
