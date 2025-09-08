VMA 2025: Lady Gaga lidera prêmios; confira a lista completa de vencedores

Lady Gaga levou quatro prêmios no VMA 2025, incluindo Artista do Ano e colaboração com Bruno Mars - (crédito: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Na noite deste domingo (7/9), o MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) reuniu os nomes consagrados da música e artistas em ascensão em uma noite de performances e vitórias. Lady Gaga liderou as indicações, totalizando 12 nomeações, e levou para casa os prêmios de Artista do Ano, Melhor Direção, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Colaboração com Bruno Mars em Die with a smile.

Rosé também destacou-se ao conquistar o prêmio de Música do Ano com Apt., colaboração com Bruno Mars. Entre as novas apostas da indústria, Alex Warren ganhou visibilidade ao ser reconhecido como Artista Revelação. Já Sabrina Carpenter consolidou ainda mais sua posição no pop ao acumular três vitórias: Melhor Artista Pop, Melhor Álbum e Melhores Efeitos Visuais. Ariana Grande também teve uma participação marcante, levando para casa três estatuetas nas categorias Vídeo do Ano, Melhor Pop e Melhor Longa, este último pelo projeto Brighter Days Ahead.

O VMA 2025 ainda celebrou talentos de diferentes estilos musicais. Shakira garantiu o prêmio de Melhor Latino, Doechii foi reconhecida em duas frentes — Melhor Hip-Hop e Melhor Coreografia —, enquanto o Coldplay levou a categoria de Melhor Rock. Tyla brilhou com o título de Melhor Afrobeat, e o trio Lisa, Doja Cat e Raye venceu como Melhor K-pop.

Confira todos os indicados e os vencedores (em negrito) do VMA 2025:

Artista do Ano

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande — Brighter Days Ahead

Billie Eilish — Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars — Die with a Smile

Rosé e Bruno Mars — Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

The Weeknd, Playboy Carti — Timeless

Música do Ano

Alex Warren — Ordinary

Billie Eilish — Birds of a Feather

Doechii — Anxiety

Ed Sheeran — Sapphire

Gracie Abrams — I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars — Die with a Smile

Lorde — What Was That

Rosé e Bruno Mars — Apt.

Tate McRae — Sports Car

The Weeknd, Playboy Carti — Timeless



Artista Revelação

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Melhor Artista Pop

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Performance do Ano — MTV Push

Agosto de 2024: Shaboozey — A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Setembro de 2024: Ayra Starr — Last Heartbreak Song

Outubro de 2024: Mark Ambor — Belong Together

Novembro de 2024: Lay Bankz — Graveyard

Dezembro de 2024: Dasha — Bye Bye Bye

Janeiro de 2025: Katseye — Touch

Fevereiro de 2025: Jordan Adetunji — Kehlani

Março de 2025: Leon Thomas — Yes It Is

Abril de 2025: Livingston — Shadow

Maio de 2025: Damiano David — Next Summer

Junho de 2025: Gigi Perez — Sailor Song

Julho de 2025: Role Model — Sally, When the Wine Runs Out

Melhor Colaboração

Bailey Zimmerman com Luke Combs — Backup Plan

Kendrick Lamar e SZA — Luther

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars — Die with a Smile

Post Malone com Blake Shelton — Pour Me a Drink

Rosé e Bruno Mars — Apt.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco — Sunset Blvd

Melhor Grupo

aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

KATSEYE

My Chemical Romance

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

The Marías

twenty one pilots

Melhor Pop

Alex Warren — Ordinary

Ariana Grande — Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran — Sapphire

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars — Die with a Smile

Rosé e Bruno Mars — Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

Melhor Hip-Hop

Doechii — Anxiety

Drake — Nokia

Eminem com Jelly Roll — Somebody Save Me

GloRilla com Sexyy Red — Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us

LL Cool J com Eminem — Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott — 4X4

Melhor R&B

Chris Brown — Residuals

Leon Thomas e Freddie Gibbs — Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey — Type Dangerous

Partynextdoor — N o C hill

Summer Walker — Heart of a Woman

SZA — Drive

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti — Timeless Melhor Alternativo Gigi Perez — Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons — Wake Up

Lola Young — Messy

MGK & Jelly Roll — Lonely Road

Sombr — Back to Friends

The Marías — Back to Me Melhor Rock Coldplay — All My Love

Evanescence — Afterlife

Green Day — One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz — Honey

Linkin Park — The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots — The Contract Melhor Latino Bad Bunny — Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin — Rio

Karol G — Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma — La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos — Khé?

Shakira — Soltera Melhor K-pop Aespa – Whiplash

Jennie – Like Jennie

Jimin – Who

Jisoo – Earthquake

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again

Stray Kids – Chk Chk Boom

Rosé – Toxic Till the End Melhor Afrobeat Asake e Travis Scott – Active

Burna Boy com Travis Scott – TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (Remix)

Rema – Baby (Is It a Crime)

Tems com Asake – Get It Right

Tyla – Push 2 Start

Wizkid com Brent Faiyaz – Piece of My Heart Melhor Country Chris Stapleton – Think I’m In Love With You

Cody Johnson com Carrie Underwood – I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll – Liar

Lainey Wilson – 4x4xU

Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Morgan Wallen – Smile Música de Verão Addison Rae – Headphones On

Alex Warren – Ordinary

Benson Boone – Mystical Magical

BigXthaPlug feat. Bailey Zimmerman – All the Way

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Demi Lovato – Fast

Doja Cat – Jealous Type

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI – Golden

Jessie Murph – Blue Strips

Justin Bieber – Daisies

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)

Morgan Wallen feat. Tate McRae – What I Want

Ravyn Lenae feat. Rex Orange County – Love Me Not

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Sombr – 12 to 12

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching Melhor Álbum Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Mais Fotos

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow Melhor Longa Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David – Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller – Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow Melhor Vídeo Para o Bem Burna Boy – Higher

Charli XCX – Guess com Billie Eilish

Doechii – Anxiety

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – Sleepwalking Melhor Direção Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Charli XCX – Guess com Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild Melhor Direção de Arte Charli XCX – Guess com Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Lorde – Man Of The Year

Miley Cyrus – End of the World

Rosé e Bruno Mars – Apt. Melhor Cinematografia Ariana Grande — Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran — Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus — Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild Melhor Edição Charli XCX — Guess com Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran — Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

Tate McRae — Just Keep Watching Melhor Coreografia Doechii — Anxiety

FKA Twigs — Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar — Not Like Us

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra

Tyla — Push 2 Start

Zara Larsson — Pretty Ugly Melhores Efeitos Visuais Ariana Grande — Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga — Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars — Apt.

Sabrina Carpenter — Manchild

Tate McRae — Just Keep Watching

