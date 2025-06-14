InícioMundo
CONFLITO NO ORIENTE MÉDIO

Israel diz que matou nove cientistas nucleares do Irã em ataques aéreos

Cientistas do alto escalão do programa nuclear do Irã morreram nos ataques de sexta-feira, conforme noticiou o Exército de Israel em comunicado

Imagem da cidade de Teerã na manhã deste sábado (14/6) após ataques israelenses ao Irã - (crédito: AFP)
Imagem da cidade de Teerã na manhã deste sábado (14/6) após ataques israelenses ao Irã - (crédito: AFP)

O governo de Israel, através do Exército, informou, na manhã deste sábado, que matou nove cientistas nucleares iranianos de alto escalão durante ataques aéreos de sexta-feira contra as instalações nucleares no Irã. A informação foi divulgada pela AFP após emissão de um comunicado do governo de Israel. 

"Durante os ataques da força aérea israelense no início da Operação Leão Crescente, nove cientistas e especialistas de alto escalão que desenvolviam o programa de armas nucleares do regime iraniano foram eliminados", afirmou o Exército em um comunicado.

Nos bombardeios de sexta, o programa nuclear e de enriquecimento de urânio do Irã foi alvo do governo israelense. Ontem, mísseis caíram sobre as instalações atômicas de Fordow e de Isfahan. O jornalista do Correio Rodrigo Craveiro conversou com especialistas que afirmaram que reveleram ceticismo em relação ao impacto dos bombardeios sobre a capacidade do regime iraniano de processar urânio a níveis próximos aos usados para fins militares.

Mapa Ira
Mapa Ira (foto: AFP)

Na sexta-feira a tarde, no horário de Brasília, o Irã atacou Israel e explosões foram ouvidas em Tel Aviv. O governo israelense interceptou as bombas e avisou antecipadamente para a população que estava na região para que todos pudessem se proteger. 

Logo em seguida, Israel revidou os ataques e bombardeou o Irã. O país ativou os sistemas aéreos de defesa e , na capital, Teerã foram vistos clarões vermelhos no céu. Na sequência, o Irã enviou uma nova ofensiva e depois outra. Em 12 horas, o Irã realizou três ondas de ataques contra Israel. 

Perfil no X (antigo Twitter) que divulga atualizações sobre as Forças Armadas da República Islâmica do Irã anunciou, por volta das 15h20 (em Brasília; noite no Oriente Médio) o início da resposta armada aos ataques israelenses. “Chegamos”, diz a publicação, que exibe foto de fumaça entre prédios. “A Operação True Promise III já está em andamento.”

