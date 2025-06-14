Israel diz que matou nove cientistas nucleares do Irã em ataques aéreos

O governo de Israel, através do Exército, informou, na manhã deste sábado, que matou nove cientistas nucleares iranianos de alto escalão durante ataques aéreos de sexta-feira contra as instalações nucleares no Irã. A informação foi divulgada pela AFP após emissão de um comunicado do governo de Israel.

"Durante os ataques da força aérea israelense no início da Operação Leão Crescente, nove cientistas e especialistas de alto escalão que desenvolviam o programa de armas nucleares do regime iraniano foram eliminados", afirmou o Exército em um comunicado.

Nos bombardeios de sexta, o programa nuclear e de enriquecimento de urânio do Irã foi alvo do governo israelense. Ontem, mísseis caíram sobre as instalações atômicas de Fordow e de Isfahan. O jornalista do Correio Rodrigo Craveiro conversou com especialistas que afirmaram que reveleram ceticismo em relação ao impacto dos bombardeios sobre a capacidade do regime iraniano de processar urânio a níveis próximos aos usados para fins militares.

Na sexta-feira a tarde, no horário de Brasília, o Irã atacou Israel e explosões foram ouvidas em Tel Aviv. O governo israelense interceptou as bombas e avisou antecipadamente para a população que estava na região para que todos pudessem se proteger.

Logo em seguida, Israel revidou os ataques e bombardeou o Irã. O país ativou os sistemas aéreos de defesa e , na capital, Teerã foram vistos clarões vermelhos no céu. Na sequência, o Irã enviou uma nova ofensiva e depois outra. Em 12 horas, o Irã realizou três ondas de ataques contra Israel.

Perfil no X (antigo Twitter) que divulga atualizações sobre as Forças Armadas da República Islâmica do Irã anunciou, por volta das 15h20 (em Brasília; noite no Oriente Médio) o início da resposta armada aos ataques israelenses. “Chegamos”, diz a publicação, que exibe foto de fumaça entre prédios. “A Operação True Promise III já está em andamento.”

*Com informações da AFP

