Israel diz que matou nove cientistas nucleares do Irã em ataques aéreos
Cientistas do alto escalão do programa nuclear do Irã morreram nos ataques de sexta-feira, conforme noticiou o Exército de Israel em comunicado
Imagem da cidade de Teerã na manhã deste sábado (14/6) após ataques israelenses ao Irã - (crédito: AFP)
O governo de Israel, através do Exército, informou, na manhã deste sábado, que matou nove cientistas nucleares iranianos de alto escalão durante ataques aéreos de sexta-feira contra as instalações nucleares no Irã. A informação foi divulgada pela AFP após emissão de um comunicado do governo de Israel.
"Durante os ataques da força aérea israelense no início da Operação Leão Crescente, nove cientistas e especialistas de alto escalão que desenvolviam o programa de armas nucleares do regime iraniano foram eliminados", afirmou o Exército em um comunicado.
Perfil no X (antigo Twitter) que divulga atualizações sobre as Forças Armadas da República Islâmica do Irã anunciou, por volta das 15h20 (em Brasília; noite no Oriente Médio) o início da resposta armada aos ataques israelenses. “Chegamos”, diz a publicação, que exibe foto de fumaça entre prédios. “A Operação True Promise III já está em andamento.”
A portrait of the deceased leader of the Chabad Jewish Hasidic sect, Menachem Schneerson is pictured at a site hit by a missile fired from Iran south of Tel Aviv on June 14, 2025. Iran struck Israel early June 14, with barrages of missiles after a massive onslaught targeted the Islamic republic's nuclear and military facilities, and killed several top generals. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Foto: AFP
This picture taken from Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, shows rocket trails in the sky late on June 13, 2025, after Iran struck Israel with barrages of missiles after a massive onslaught targeted the Islamic republic's nuclear and military facilities. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
Foto: AFP
A man looks out from his damaged balcony at a site in Tel Aviv hit by a missile fired from Iran on June 14, 2025. Israel's military said that its fighter jets were set to resume striking targets in Tehran, after announcing it had hit air defences in the Iranian capital area overnight, as Israel and Iran trade fire with such intensity for the first time following decades of enmity and conflict by proxy, with fears of a prolonged conflict engulfing the region. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Caption
Foto: AFP
A destroyed building is pictured at a site in Tel Aviv hit by a missile fired from Iran on June 14, 2025. Israel's military said that its fighter jets were set to resume striking targets in Tehran, after announcing it had hit air defences in the Iranian capital area overnight, as Israel and Iran trade fire with such intensity for the first time following decades of enmity and conflict by proxy, with fears of a prolonged conflict engulfing the region. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
Caption
Foto: AFP
(FILES) Iranian technicians remove a container of radioactive uranium, 'yellow cake', sealed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, to be used at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facilities (UCF), 420 kms south of Tehran, on August 8, 2005. Israel unleashed a wave of strikes on Iran on June 13, hitting about 100 targets including nuclear facilities and military command centres, and killing senior figures, among them the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
Foto: AFP
(FILES) Iranian technicians work at the Isfahan Uranium Conversion Facilities (UCF), 420 kms south of Tehran, on August 8, 2005. Israel unleashed a wave of strikes on Iran on June 13, hitting about 100 targets including nuclear facilities and military command centres, and killing senior figures, among them the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)
Foto: AFP
(FILES) This picture shows a general view of an Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF) in Isfahan on November 20, 2004. Israel unleashed a wave of strikes on Iran on June 13, hitting about 100 targets including nuclear facilities and military command centres, and killing senior figures, among them the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists. (Photo by AFP)
Foto: AFP
(FILES) This picture shows a general view of Isfahan (UCF) nuclear power plant (UCF), south of Tehran, on March 30, 2005. Israel unleashed a wave of strikes on Iran on June 13, hitting about 100 targets including nuclear facilities and military command centres, and killing senior figures, among them the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientists. (Photo by HENGHAMEH FAHIMI / AFP)
Foto: AFP