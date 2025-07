Cidadela peruana de 3.800 anos abre as portas ao turismo

This handout picture released on July 7, 2025, by the Zona Arqueologica Caral shows the citadel of Peñico, located in the province of Huaura, Lima department, Peru. After 8 years of research, it will be opened to the public on July 12, 2025. (Photo by Handout / Zona Arqueologica Caral / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / ZONA ARQUEOLOGICA CARAL / HANDOUT / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - (crédito: AFP)