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Guerra no Irã é ‘a razão pela qual perdemos’ as eleições, diz vice-presidente dos EUA

"A razão pela qual perdemos é a guerra", disse, referindo-se ao conflito desencadeado por ataques contra o Irã, ordenados por Trump e por Netanyahu

JD Vance - (crédito: MATT ROURKE / POOL / AFP)
JD Vance - (crédito: MATT ROURKE / POOL / AFP)

O vice-presidente dos Estados Unidos, JD Vance, afirmou nesta quarta-feira (4/11) que a guerra com o Irã foi causa da derrota dos republicanos nas eleições de meio de mandato, em uma aparente tentativa de se distanciar do conflito, passando por uma candidatura possível à Casa Branca em 2028.

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“A razão pela qual perdemos é a guerra”, disse, referindo-se ao conflito desencadeado por ataques contra o Irã, ordenados por Donald Trump e pelo primeiro-ministro israelense, Benjamin Netanyahu, em fevereiro.

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"O próprio presidente disse isso ontem à noite", afirmou Vance em uma longa publicação no X.

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Por AFP
postado em 04/11/2026 16:26
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