Há 20 anos, Madri sofria o maior atentado de sua história

(FILES) Bodies of victims are evacuated after a train exploded at the Atocha train station in Madrid, on March 11, 2004. Spain marks the 20th anniversary of the attack that caused nearly 200 fatal victims, claimed by "al-Qaeda in Europe" as punishment for Spain's involvement in the war in Iraq. During the morning rush hour of March 11, 2004, ten bombs exploded nearly simultaneously on Madrid?s commuter trains, killing 192 people and injuring almost 2,000. The shockwave caused by the terrorist attacks - the deadliest ever committed on Spanish soil - weakened the PP which was criticised for insisting ETA was to blame despite mounting evidence to the contrary. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP) - (crédito: Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)